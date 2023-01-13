Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
WFAN host has insane Josh Donaldson trade proposal Yankees fans will love
The New York Yankees, unfortunately, will continue to face the biggest obstacle of their offseason. They’re reportedly looking to move on from Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks, but nobody is interested in acquiring either of them. Doesn’t really seem like an obstacle, actually. Just seems like the Yankees are...
Cubs Sign Three Top-20 International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed three top-20 prospects on international signing day.
Carlos Correa reveals true impact of Byron Buxton that greased Twins return
Carlos Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. This move comes after deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants had fallen through. Reports indicated that Twins star Byron Buxton played a huge role in Correa’s return. On Friday, Correa spoke about...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New Season
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
CBS Sports
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars
Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday. Tapia elected free agency earlier this offseason after spending the 2022 season in the Royals and Athletics organizations. He made all 11 of his appearances at the big-league level with Oakland, logging an 8.47 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The 31-year-old right-handed reliever will likely open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Frank Thomas, three-time MLB All-Star for Pirates in 1950s, dies at 93
The New York Mets announced on Monday that longtime big-league outfielder Frank Thomas had died at age 93. This Thomas, not to be confused with Hall of Famer Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox during the 1990s, played in parts of 16 seasons, stretching from 1951-66. Thomas...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Signs one-year deal
Peralta and the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, avoiding arbitration. The 31-year-old lefty is coming off a career year, as he finished 2022 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 56.1 innings of relief. He saved four games and could be one of the options for saves again this season if Clay Holmes struggles or gets hurt, though the Yankees may instead want to match Peralta up against opposing team's toughest lefties. Left-handed hitters slashed just .155/.211/.211 in 77 plate appearances against him last season.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ian Happ: Agrees to one-year deal
Happ signed a one-year, $10.85 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Happ's deal with the Cubs means he avoided arbitration and will now be a free agent following the 2023 season. He slashed .271/.342/.440 in the 2022 campaign, while accumulating 17 home runs and 72 RBI. The 28-year-old also went 9-for-13 on stolen base attempts. He projects to start in left field entering the year.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Good to return Monday
Girgensons (illness) is good to play Monday versus Florida, according to Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site. Girgensons missed Saturday's 5-3 victory over Nashville because of the illness. He has four goals and 10 points in 39 games while averaging 12:28 of ice time this season. With Girgensons returning to the lineup, Vinnie Hinostroza is likely to be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Blake Proehl: Gets new deal
Proehl signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Proehl spent the 2022 campaign on the team's practice squad after doing the same in 2021. The 24-year-old joined Minnesota as a UDFA, and although he's remained with the team since, he has yet to suit up during the regular season. He'll now get another opportunity to make that happen next year.
CBS Sports
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie
McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Carted off Sunday
Pinnock won't return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Vikings due to an abdominal injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Pinnock recorded a tackle on punt coverage in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, but he had to be carted off after being injured on the play. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for the NFC divisional round if the Giants advance.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
CBS Sports
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Receives probable tag
Haslem (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game in Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Though he's been a fixture on Heat injury reports for nearly a month due to the Achilles issue, Haslem was officially ruled out for only one game, a Dec. 17 win over the Spurs. Despite being available for the subsequent 13 games, Haslem hasn't left the bench, as the 42-year-old has continued to serve mainly as a mentor to younger members of the roster rather than a player head coach Erik Spoelstra relies on in the rotation. Even though he'll likely end up being available Monday, Haslem won't play unless Miami's frontcourt depth is significantly tested due to either in-game injuries and/or foul trouble.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Free agency awaits
Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
Comments / 0