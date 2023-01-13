Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars
Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday. Tapia elected free agency earlier this offseason after spending the 2022 season in the Royals and Athletics organizations. He made all 11 of his appearances at the big-league level with Oakland, logging an 8.47 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The 31-year-old right-handed reliever will likely open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Signs one-year deal
Peralta and the Yankees agreed to a one-year deal Saturday, avoiding arbitration. The 31-year-old lefty is coming off a career year, as he finished 2022 with a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 56.1 innings of relief. He saved four games and could be one of the options for saves again this season if Clay Holmes struggles or gets hurt, though the Yankees may instead want to match Peralta up against opposing team's toughest lefties. Left-handed hitters slashed just .155/.211/.211 in 77 plate appearances against him last season.
CBS Sports
Frank Thomas, three-time MLB All-Star for Pirates in 1950s, dies at 93
The New York Mets announced on Monday that longtime big-league outfielder Frank Thomas had died at age 93. This Thomas, not to be confused with Hall of Famer Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox during the 1990s, played in parts of 16 seasons, stretching from 1951-66. Thomas...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Ian Happ: Agrees to one-year deal
Happ signed a one-year, $10.85 million deal with the Cubs on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Happ's deal with the Cubs means he avoided arbitration and will now be a free agent following the 2023 season. He slashed .271/.342/.440 in the 2022 campaign, while accumulating 17 home runs and 72 RBI. The 28-year-old also went 9-for-13 on stolen base attempts. He projects to start in left field entering the year.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Padres sign top international prospect Ethan Salas; Orioles interested in Michael Wacha
MLB spring training is about a month away, but that doesn't mean Major League Baseball's offseason is complete. Rather, teams still have time to put the finishing touches on their rosters ahead of camp. Keep it on this page as CBS Sports tracks all of the day's latest news, notes, and rumors in the space below.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Red Sox interested in Jurickson Profar, Elvis Andrus; Cardinals possible Pablo López destination
We are only a month away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Monday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Red Sox interested in Andrus, Profar. The Red Sox have interest in free agents Elvis...
CBS Sports
Yankees starter Frankie Montas to miss first month of season with shoulder injury, per report
The Yankees' expected rotation has already suffered a blow. Right-hander Frankie Montas, who dealt with shoulder issues last season, is 8-10 weeks behind and is now expected to miss the first month of the regular season, according to the New York Post. Shoulder inflammation is the malady and it is...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Domingo German: Agrees to terms
German and the Yankees agreed to a one-year contract Friday, avoiding arbitration. The deal has little bearing on German's fantasy value, as he would have remained a Yankee even if an arbiter were needed. His fantasy appeal did get a bump Saturday, however, with the news that Frankie Montas is expected to miss at least a month with shoulder inflammation. German appears to have the inside track to open the season as the Yankees' fifth starter, with Clarke Schmidt his primary competition.
