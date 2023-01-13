ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Firing Matt Canada Still Real Possibility for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The anxiousness surrounding the news of Matt Canada and the Pittsburgh Steelers' decision at offensive coordinator is growing by the day. A week removed from the end of the season, many fans are starting to expect Canada to return for another year in Pittsburgh despite poor offensive numbers for a second-consecutive campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Jim Harbaugh Called Broncos Before Michigan Decision

On Monday, Jim Harbaugh announced that he is returning to Michigan in 2023 instead of jumping to the NFL, Michigan president Santa Ono confirmed. Before publicizing that decision, Harbaugh reportedly made sure to take his name out of the running for the team that was most interested in him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Harbaugh called the Broncos to let them know that he will not be taking their head coaching job if offered. The Michigan head coach had a virtual interview with Denver last week.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate

The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
GEORGIA STATE
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continued his game-ball tradition following Cincinnati's 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. The Wild Card victory means the Bengals travel to Buffalo for the Divisional round next Sunday. Taylor celebrated the huge feat by delivering a game ball to The Blind Pig,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Ossenfort Named Arizona Cardinals GM

There is one fewer candidate in the Tennessee Titans’ search for a general manager. Monti Ossenfort is the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, that team announced Monday afternoon. With Arizona, he will be in charge of personnel for a franchise that has been to the postseason just...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

9-8 Is Good Enough For Detroit Lions, For Now

The Detroit Lions are among a few NFL teams that have actually garnered a significant amount of positive attention, even though the team did not make the playoffs this year. Finishing the season with eight victories in 10 outings has put the team in the center of many discussions regarding which team's are poised to break out in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Panthers to Interview Former Saints Coach Sean Payton, per Reports

The Panthers have been granted permission to interview former Saints head coach Sean Payton, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. They are the fourth team to get the chance to speak with Payton, joining the Broncos, Cardinals and Texans, but no team can officially interview him until Tuesday. Carolina is very...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday morning he will forgo his final three years of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick. A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud finishes his career as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wichita Eagle

Titans request to interview two Chiefs assistants for offensive coordinator: report

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for their vacant offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning. Bieniemy, who interviewed last week for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position, joined Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s staff in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Three Takeaways from Giants’ 31-24 Win Over Minnesota

By now, the recurring theme among the critics is that the "rebuilding" New York Giants just aren't good enough to be in the playoffs, win games, or do much of anything, for that matter. The Giants obviously think otherwise and have shown in their first season under general manager Joe...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives

The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Doesn’t Know Who Chris Godwin Is

As far as NFL owners go, Jerry Jones is in a class of his own. Not because he's the best owner, but because his hands-on approach in dealing with his team, and the media is extremely unconventional. If Jerry Jones has an opinion, you're going to hear about it. And not from media reports coming from behind closed doors, but because more often than not, he's going to address it directly.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

A Massive Disparity on Defense

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
NASHVILLE, TN

