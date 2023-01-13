ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New map of 'stopover hotspots' provides insights for conservation of eastern US migratory landbirds

Every autumn, billions of birds migrate across the eastern U.S. en route to their wintering sites. As the birds undertake their journeys, however, they are faced with increasing threats, including habitat loss, storms, feral cats and other predators, pesticides, collisions with buildings, and climate change. Not only are individual species impacted by these threats, but so is the migratory phenomenon itself.
Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"

Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
Our human ancestors learned to sail half a million years ago, study suggests

Imagine ancient hominids sailing the Mediterranean hundreds of thousands of years before humans (Homo sapiens) appeared. The idea might sound bizarre: we think of boats as a human transportation technology, something that, like the wheel, our primitive ancestors developed at the dawn of civilization. So the revelation that a precursor to humans — meaning, a species of closely-related hominids that predate us — may have invented the boat and even sailed the Mediterranean long before us is a shocking proposition.
Self-sustaining island cities in the middle of the Great Pacific garbage patch are designed to clean the ocean

Some people probably dream of living in a self-sustainable eco-system near the ocean where they can swim whenever they want or just marvel at the work of nature. But have you ever thought of actually living in the middle of the ocean and not on a boat? Or have you imagined yourself living within the infamous Great Pacific garbage patch, surrounded by all the plastic and debris that has been floating around that area for decades? Probably that last one is not something you dream of but it can be a reality in the near future.
New study confirms that all human beings originated from Africa

The place where all human beings originated has been a cause of debate throughout the centuries. Different scholars suggest different locations of the origin of humans. Some say that all of humanity started in the Garden of Eden, while some believe that the first humans came from Africa.
Recently Uncovered Funerary Structures and Human Remains Shed Light on Ancient Peru’s Mochican Elite

Funerary structures and human remains have been uncovered during excavations at the Moche site of Huaca Bandera in the Pacora district in northern Peru, according to the country’s cultural ministry. These new discoveries show that the site could have been an important location in the life and death of the elite of the Moche people, a pre-Incan society that existed between 100 and 700 CE. The project was funded by the Peruvian government to create jobs for working-class people in the region. Within the Huaca Bandera site, excavations focused on Walled Complex 2. There, research included both field and office work...
Lizards from the forests in Puerto Rico have genetically morphed to survive city life

Lizards that once dwelled in forests but now slink around urban areas have genetically morphed to survive life in the city, researchers have found. The Puerto Rican crested anole, a brown lizard with a bright orange throat fan, has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces like walls and windows and grown larger limbs to sprint across open areas, scientists say. “We are watching evolution as it’s unfolding,” said Kristin Winchell, a biology professor at NYU and main author of the study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As urbanization intensifies around the world, it’s important to...
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle

In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Scientists discover special concrete behind Ancient Roman buildings

The Ancient Romans were known for many things, including being brilliant engineers and builders. But have you ever wondered how some of their famous buildings have lasted for centuries and are are still so well preserved to this day?. Well, scientists think they may have finally found the answer!. It's...
Reconciling coastal protection and water management

A quiet but constant crackling is in the air. It sounds like bubbles in a fizzy drink and accompanies anyone who walks along the wooden footbridge that crosses the Langwarder Groden, between the main dyke line and the summer dyke. "That's the sound of thousands of tiny mud scuds bursting...
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala

When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Touchscreen device proves useful for studying wild primates

A new study from a team at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, explores the use of touchscreen devices in experiments conducted on wild primates, with the aim of reducing the need for captive animals. Touchscreen devices have already proven useful for studies of primates in captivity, however for the first...

