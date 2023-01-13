Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New map of 'stopover hotspots' provides insights for conservation of eastern US migratory landbirds
Every autumn, billions of birds migrate across the eastern U.S. en route to their wintering sites. As the birds undertake their journeys, however, they are faced with increasing threats, including habitat loss, storms, feral cats and other predators, pesticides, collisions with buildings, and climate change. Not only are individual species impacted by these threats, but so is the migratory phenomenon itself.
sciencealert.com
Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"
Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
Scientists say that they discovered proof about Moses parting the Red Sea
The story about Moses parting the Red Sea has been one of the most popular biblical stories around the world. Although the incidents described in the story may sound completely fictional, scientists have shocked many people when they said that the incident might have occurred in real life.
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
scitechdaily.com
100-Year-Old Paleontology Mystery Solved: Yale Scientists Uncover How Ancient Plants Adapted To Land
A recent study has solved a longstanding mystery in paleontology, revealing how early plants were able to transition from aquatic environments to land through changes in their vascular systems. For many years, scientists have been trying to understand how early land plants were able to adapt to new habitats and...
Our human ancestors learned to sail half a million years ago, study suggests
Imagine ancient hominids sailing the Mediterranean hundreds of thousands of years before humans (Homo sapiens) appeared. The idea might sound bizarre: we think of boats as a human transportation technology, something that, like the wheel, our primitive ancestors developed at the dawn of civilization. So the revelation that a precursor to humans — meaning, a species of closely-related hominids that predate us — may have invented the boat and even sailed the Mediterranean long before us is a shocking proposition.
yankodesign.com
Self-sustaining island cities in the middle of the Great Pacific garbage patch are designed to clean the ocean
Some people probably dream of living in a self-sustainable eco-system near the ocean where they can swim whenever they want or just marvel at the work of nature. But have you ever thought of actually living in the middle of the ocean and not on a boat? Or have you imagined yourself living within the infamous Great Pacific garbage patch, surrounded by all the plastic and debris that has been floating around that area for decades? Probably that last one is not something you dream of but it can be a reality in the near future.
New study confirms that all human beings originated from Africa
The place where all human beings originated has been a cause of debate throughout the centuries. Different scholars suggest different locations of the origin of humans. Some say that all of humanity started in the Garden of Eden, while some believe that the first humans came from Africa.
Recently Uncovered Funerary Structures and Human Remains Shed Light on Ancient Peru’s Mochican Elite
Funerary structures and human remains have been uncovered during excavations at the Moche site of Huaca Bandera in the Pacora district in northern Peru, according to the country’s cultural ministry. These new discoveries show that the site could have been an important location in the life and death of the elite of the Moche people, a pre-Incan society that existed between 100 and 700 CE. The project was funded by the Peruvian government to create jobs for working-class people in the region. Within the Huaca Bandera site, excavations focused on Walled Complex 2. There, research included both field and office work...
Lizards from the forests in Puerto Rico have genetically morphed to survive city life
Lizards that once dwelled in forests but now slink around urban areas have genetically morphed to survive life in the city, researchers have found. The Puerto Rican crested anole, a brown lizard with a bright orange throat fan, has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces like walls and windows and grown larger limbs to sprint across open areas, scientists say. “We are watching evolution as it’s unfolding,” said Kristin Winchell, a biology professor at NYU and main author of the study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As urbanization intensifies around the world, it’s important to...
Phys.org
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Scientists are planning to bring the woolly mammoth back to life
The woolly mammoth (Mammuthus primigenius) last lived during the Pleistocene epoch (2,580,000 to 11,700 years ago). The mammoth became extinct during the Holocene epoch about 4000 years ago.
BBC
Scientists discover special concrete behind Ancient Roman buildings
The Ancient Romans were known for many things, including being brilliant engineers and builders. But have you ever wondered how some of their famous buildings have lasted for centuries and are are still so well preserved to this day?. Well, scientists think they may have finally found the answer!. It's...
Phys.org
Genetically modified rice could be key to tackling food shortages caused by climate change
As sea levels rise as a result of climate change, more and more places around the world are struggling with seawater inundation—where salt water from the sea is flooding further inland and destroying crops which can't cope with the increased salinity. Rice is one of the worst affected crops—the...
Phys.org
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature
New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn't inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery and climate and ocean records to obtain the most detailed understanding yet of how the...
Human actions created the Salton Sea, California's largest lake – here's how to save it from collapse, protecting wild birds and human health
Fifty years ago, the Salton Sea was a draw for boaters and fishermen; today it’s an ecological time bomb. Two water experts who served on a state review panel describe its proposed rescue plan.
Phys.org
Reconciling coastal protection and water management
A quiet but constant crackling is in the air. It sounds like bubbles in a fizzy drink and accompanies anyone who walks along the wooden footbridge that crosses the Langwarder Groden, between the main dyke line and the summer dyke. "That's the sound of thousands of tiny mud scuds bursting...
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Phys.org
Touchscreen device proves useful for studying wild primates
A new study from a team at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, explores the use of touchscreen devices in experiments conducted on wild primates, with the aim of reducing the need for captive animals. Touchscreen devices have already proven useful for studies of primates in captivity, however for the first...
Phys.org
To predict environmental changes, researchers create a new generation of wireless sensor networks
The "internet of things," a growing web of interconnected devices—constituting everything from smart bulbs to warehouse robots—is posited as a central pillar of the "fourth industrial revolution" because of how drastically it improves connectivity and information sharing. Now imagine that web expanding beyond buildings and into the landscape,...
