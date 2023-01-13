ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Field for Jacksonville City Council elections set, with some races already decided

By Hanna Holthaus, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Al2Ne_0kDtfvGJ00

Jacksonville City Council will have several new faces in May.

Waiting on a definitive district map kept some candidates on hold right up to the start of qualifying, but the races are set – and at least 8 seats on the 19 person council will be held by a new representative.

Qualifying ended at noon Friday for elections in March, which will allow individuals to vote for any candidate, regardless of party affiliation. If no candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will proceed to the May election.

Residents will be able to find their precinct and sample ballot as the election approaches using the Duval County website Precinct Finder.

Appeals court upholds new map: Court rejects Jacksonville's second appeal in ongoing redistricting case

Jacksonville mayor race: Field of candidates set for Jacksonville mayoral race that already has raised $10 million

Jacksonville sheriff: T.K. Waters unopposed in spring election, will get full term

Three seats are already set for the next four years, as council members Kevin Carrico, Nick Howland and Matt Carlucci will maintain their uncontested seats.

Two other incumbents face singular challengers: District 6 council member Michael Boylan faces fellow Republican Tom Harris, and District 13 council member Rory Diamond faces Mike Finn.

Races for eight seats do not have incumbents due to council members either leaving office or running in a different district.

Some of those races do have familiar names, like in District 1 where former First Coast News anchor Ken Amaro, a Republican, faces Democrat Alton McGriff Jr.

Other districts, including Districts 2, 3 and 5, will have competitive all-Republican face-offs.

Other races in districts on the west side of the St. Johns river look different than expected when City Council voted on a map last March.

A group of voters and civil rights organizations successfully sued the city for racially gerrymandering, and after months of legal back-and-forth, the city will be using a court-ordered map the civil rights groups developed.

Council seats are elected for four year terms, meaning depending on the outcome of a potential trial in the redistricting case, the seats decided in the spring could change again by the 2027 election.

How redistricting changed the game for some incumbents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uogNo_0kDtfvGJ00

Newly drawn districts offered opportunities for political newcomers as the court-ordered map did not keep all incumbents in their seats.

District 7, previously encompassing downtown, Springfield and parts of northern Jacksonville now extends from Springfield to Ortega and includes almost the entire Urban Core. The current District 7 Council member, Reggie Gaffney Jr., resides in the new District 8, leaving the seat open.

Still a largely Democratic district, local civil rights attorney John Phillips entered the race earlier this week, challenging fellow Democrats Jimmy Peluso and Kim Pryor. Republican Joseph Hogan, the son of outgoing Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan, and no-party affiliated candidate Parrish King are also in the race.

Prior to the district change, Peluso, Hogan and King were campaigning for District 14.

Gaffney, Jr. will be running in District 8 after he opted against utilizing the city charter waiver that would have allowed him to move into the new District 7 to run. District 8 incumbent Ju’Coby Pittman was drawn into District 10 in the new map.

Gaffney, Jr. will instead run against a Republican, a Libertarian and another Democrat. Pittman will run against three other Democrats and a write-in candidate in the new District 10.

Pittman would have run against current District 10 Council member Brenda Priestly-Jackson, but Priestly-Jackson withdrew from the race Thursday , citing her opinion on the new district map as one her reasons.

District 9, 12 and 14 also changed due to the new map, but District 9 incumbent Tyrona Clark-Murray and District 12 council member Randy White stayed in their respective districts.

Voters elected Clark-Murray in August in a special election to replace Garrett Dennis, who resigned to run for state office. She currently has the least amount of campaign funds in the race, but she also had the least in the special election she ultimately won.

Mike Muldoon, a Republican previously running for District 14 prior to the district changes, currently leads in funding. The remaining candidates, all Democrats, are Kamren Stowers, TaNita Noisette-Woods, Celestine Mills and Shanna Carter.

The new District 14 race has John Draper, a Republican and former District 13 council member, leading in campaign funds, followed by fellow Republican Alberta Hipps and Democrat Rahman Johnson.

In District 12, White faces off against two Democrats, Johnny Causey and Tammyette Thomas.

New competition for at-large seats

Two of the at-large council seats will remain the same, as Howland and Carlucci were unchallenged.

City Council President Terrance Freeman and Vice President Ron Salem both face one challenger in group 1 and group 2, while group 5 features six political newcomers vying for the seat vacated by Sam Newby, who is ineligible to run again due to term limits.

Freeman, a Republican, looked to be unchallenged until Jan. 12 when Libertarian Eric Parker entered the race.

Salem, also a Republican, faces Democrat Joshua Hicks for the group 2 seat.

Unlike the other at-large races, group 5 offers a wild, six-candidate field of Democrats Charles Garrison and Nashon Nicks, Republicans Chris Miller and Reginald Blout, Libertarian Jerry Rorabaugh, and Jack Meeks, who is running without party affiliation.

Meeks currently has the most in campaign funds, with the majority coming from a $250,000 loan he made to his own campaign.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Field for Jacksonville City Council elections set, with some races already decided

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates

The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors

A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of MLK Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — All weekend long the city of Jacksonville is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Neighbors paid tribute to the American Minister and iconic activist in more than one way. “Together we can be the dream,” says Leah Sherman-Ford. That’s the theme for this years, Martin Luther...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse

Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Man in custody, charged with murder in Jacksonville triple homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above related video was originally published Sunday. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they've arrested a man accusing him of killing three people Sunday. Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, has been charged with murder, armed robbery and auto theft. Police said the victims were shot to death. Police say...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Edy Zoo

Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - Two Jacksonville construction business owners have been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to evading $5.6 million in payroll taxes. Raul Solis and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, were the owners of Solis Brothers Company LLC and Duval Framing LLC, subcontractors for building projects that knowingly employed immigrants who were not legally allowed to work in the United States.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy