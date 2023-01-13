ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

Carving out an ice festival

By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

NILES — Carvers are readying the frozen statues for this weekend's Hunter Ice Festival in downtown Niles. In its 19th year, various ice sculptors will show off their talents as people will be able to roam the downtown area and Riverfront Park to see and admire all that is carved from the ice. The event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. Featured is a free toboggan run Friday and the Fire & Ice event in Riverfront Park behind the Wonderland Cinema beginning around 7:30 p.m., with Saturday seeing a Frozen 5K run at 9 a.m., ice carving throughout the day and the toboggan run. The event continues Sunday with the toboggan run, more ice carving and restaurant specials.

