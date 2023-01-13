Carving out an ice festival

Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the last sunny day of the week, because the rain arrives tomorrow morning just after the morning commute. Rain chances increase substantially by the middle of the day, lasting all the way through Tuesday morning and into the early portion of the afternoon. Although no severe threat is associated with the rain, make sure to pack an umbrella and a rain jacket because the rain will be steady and widespread. Most of it should be gone by Tuesday evening, leaving us with overcast skies and temperatures a few degrees above freezing. Wednesday will be quiet but cloudy for the most part with the exception of the overnight hours. Right before the clock strikes midnight, a rain/snow mix will cover portions of Michiana but will become much more widespread by early Thursday morning.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO