Shreveport police officer injured while assisting motorist

A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday evening while assisting a motorist.

On Jan. 12, about 11:20 p.m., Shreveport Fire Department received a call to Interstate 20 East at Hearne Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a Shreveport police officer who was injured after his patrol vehicle was hit from behind and sent into a concrete barrier.

The officer was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police officer positioned the SPD vehicle in the middle lane of the interstate to assist a motorist who was unable to move their vehicle. While positioned in the middle of the interstate with emergency lights activated, the officer's vehicle was struck by a 2017 Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Tundra, Garry Luke Hicks, was detained on the scene by officers for exhibiting signs of suspected impairment. After further investigation, Hicks was booked into the Shreveport City Jail for 1st-degree vehicular negligent injury.

