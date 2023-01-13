ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attempted arson at Shreveport church Friday morning

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
A Shreveport church is speaking out after it was discovered Friday morning that an individual broke in and attempted to set the building on fire.

“I pray for the individual, if he is able to see this, that you would come to know the Love of Jesus,” Pastor James McMenis at Word of God Ministries said.

About 4:30 a.m., a security camera at Word of God Ministries showed footage of a masked male hitting a door of the church with a bat and gaining entrance into the building. Cameras followed the suspect, who proceeded to douse the children's area with gasoline.

The masked man then lit a fire. The sprinkler system extinguished the fire within a minute.

Shreveport firefighters and police were on the scene within minutes of the incident.

A Word of God Ministries spokesperson said that services will go ahead as scheduled Sunday.

This incident is under investigation.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

