Ashland County, OH

Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $26K-$300K

By Public Record
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago

City of Ashland

719 Fairbanks St., Ashland; Corey Smith to SHRE Portfolio ST-1; $109,000.

719 Fairbanks St., Ashland; SHRE Portfolio ST-1 to Jared Whitcomb; $132,025.

905 Orange St., Ashland; Ashland Properties to 44805 Properties; $86,000.

400 Vine St., Ashland; Perry’s Rentals to 44805 Properties; $29,000.

959 Avalon Drive, Unit C, Ashland; Mary Anne Forbes to Kenneth R. Nichols; $135,550.

420 Church St., Ashland; Cheryl Ann Pence to EMROMOW; $52,000.

234 Pleasant St., Ashland; Assurance to Tyler Jarvis and Jamie Jarvis; $26,500.

Green Township

Vacant lot on County Road 687, Loudonville; Dwain E. and Roberta J. Stitzlein to Adam R. and Allison N. Reidenbach; 38.24 acres; $300,000.

Jackson Township

Vacant lot on Acuminata Drive, Cinnamon Lake; William L. Ashworth and Cynthia K. Ashworth to George Busony and Sharon Busony; $60,000.

