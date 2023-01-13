Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $26K-$300K
City of Ashland
719 Fairbanks St., Ashland; Corey Smith to SHRE Portfolio ST-1; $109,000.
719 Fairbanks St., Ashland; SHRE Portfolio ST-1 to Jared Whitcomb; $132,025.
905 Orange St., Ashland; Ashland Properties to 44805 Properties; $86,000.
400 Vine St., Ashland; Perry’s Rentals to 44805 Properties; $29,000.
959 Avalon Drive, Unit C, Ashland; Mary Anne Forbes to Kenneth R. Nichols; $135,550.
420 Church St., Ashland; Cheryl Ann Pence to EMROMOW; $52,000.
234 Pleasant St., Ashland; Assurance to Tyler Jarvis and Jamie Jarvis; $26,500.
Green Township
Vacant lot on County Road 687, Loudonville; Dwain E. and Roberta J. Stitzlein to Adam R. and Allison N. Reidenbach; 38.24 acres; $300,000.
Jackson Township
Vacant lot on Acuminata Drive, Cinnamon Lake; William L. Ashworth and Cynthia K. Ashworth to George Busony and Sharon Busony; $60,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $26K-$300K
