Wichita Falls, TX

Broken pipes at MPEC, health department will be costly to city

By Staff Reports
Times Record News
 3 days ago

The city of Wichita Falls will consider Tuesday at the council meeting allocation of $600,000 to fix broken pipes at two facilities.

A broken pipe at the health department resulted in more than $100,000 in damage as well as loss of of services and office space.

A pipe in the fire-suppression system at the Multi-Purpose Events Center (MPEC) Exhibit Hall also ruptured, causing water damage to the building. This leak at the MPEC did not adversely affect services or office space and has since been fixed.

Although the area experienced a hard freeze during the Christmas season, a city spokesman said it is not clear if the broken pipes were due to the freeze.

"Insurance adjusters are looking into it but as of right now, it has not been determined what caused the pipes at either location to burst," city spokesperson Chris Horgen said.

City councilors will be asked to consider the funding when they meet Tuesday. It would come from the city's general fund.

"Every attempt to make reserve funds whole by the end of the current fiscal year will be made," city staff said.

