GBI still probing fatal shooting by police of Athens man at home on Smokey Road

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the “use of force” in the fatal shooting of a man by Athens-Clarke police on Jan. 7 outside a home in north Athens, a GBI agent said Friday.

“We’re still going through the procedures we do for all of our officer-involved shootings,” Jesse Maddox, agent in charge of the Athens office, said.

A timeline for the completion of the investigation is not set, but the results will be turned over to the Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review, Maddox said.

The investigation stems from the shooting death of 42-year-old Clinton Eli Burkhalter of Athens, who was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke police officers at a utility shed beside a home on the 5000 block of Smokey Road.

Police shooting:GBI investigates shooting of man by 2 Athens-Clarke police officers

Bomb threat:Elberton woman moved to federal custody in bomb threat case at Athens Democrats office

The two officers involved in the actual shooting remain on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett. Police are also conducting their own internal investigation.

A third officer at the location was not involved in the shooting, but he is no longer with the department as that day was his last day on the job, according to Barnett.

At the time of the shooting, police were at the Smokey Road home investigating a stolen car found parked in the driveway of the home.

A 67-year-old Athens man had reported the 2019 Nissan Sentra stolen on Jan. 4 after he said his daughter had loaned the car to a 27-year-old man, according to the police report. That suspect had not responded to communications by the owner to have the car returned, according to police.

Police arrived about 11:45 p.m. at the Smokey Road home, where they located Burkhalter in the shed.

“Burkhalter refused to show the officers his hands and then put a gun to his head. As the officers took cover, Burkhalter fired several shots into the ceiling of the shed. Burkhalter then began coming out of the building with the gun pointed at officers. The two officers shot Burkhalter,” according to the GBI report.

After the shooting, another officer arrived to find Burkhalter lying down inside the shed, but the man would not respond to commands by police.

Concerned that he might be waiting for officers to approach, one officer fired three rounds from a non-lethal weapon at the suspect’s legs, according to the report. Then a K-9 was allowed to enter the building and after the dog “did not show any interest in the suspect,” police reported they entered and found the man on the ground with a gun in his hand.

The man was deceased, according to police.

A resident of the home had earlier told the Athens Banner-Herald that Burkhalter did not live there, but was visiting that evening.

Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

