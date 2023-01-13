ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

An instigator in Yonkers gang assault sentenced to 12 years in prison

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago

A Yonkers gang member who set off a vicious attack by more than a dozen people when he knocked a man unconscious with a tequila bottle was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in state prison.

Develle Coates, 20, was the only one among 14 defendants who took his case to trial and the jury in November found him guilty of first-degree gang assault. The attack occurred June 17, 2021, outside a deli on North Broadway and left the 33-year-old victim with serious injuries that persist.

Coates apologized to the court for the time and money expended on his case − but notably didn't apologize to the victim. He asked acting state Supreme Court Justice Robert Neary for mercy saying he had no criminal record and a young child he wanted to care for.

"I am a human and I made a mistake and I learned from my mistake," said Coates, who insisted he hadn't gone to trial to "get off scot-free" but thought the plea offers were too harsh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XlRp7_0kDtfdcT00

Guilty: Yonkers gang assault: Jury finds man guilty in attack outside deli

Neary did show him some mercy, rejecting the prosecutor's request for a 16-year prison term, but assailed Coates for his leading role that led to the victim's "horrific" injuries. Coates had faced between five and 25 years in prison.

Authorities said Coates was a member of the 300 Bloodhound Brims. An aspiring rapper who had set up a production company, Coates was working on a video on North Broadway the evening of the attack. Footage taken from the videographer was among the evidence Yonkers police used in making their case against many of the defendants.

The victim had an initial confrontation inside the deli with Vance Major, who then waited for him outside and hit him with a bottle. Coates then swung the long neck glass bottle, striking the victim in the head and knocking him to the ground. A group immediately started punching and kicking the victim

The prosecutor said the victim's life was "indelibly changed" that night. He continues to suffer from short-term memory loss and brain fog and is on numerous medications stemming from his injuries.

Defense lawyer Russell Smith said Coates was remorseful, despite his contention in a pre-sentence interview that his involvement that night was "an accident and a silly mistake."

Major and all the other defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to first- or second-degree gang assault. The sentences imposed have ranged from 3-and-a-half years to eight years in prison. Vance is scheduled to be sentenced in February and was promised an 8-year prison term. Some of the defendants were teenagers sentenced as adolescent offenders.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: An instigator in Yonkers gang assault sentenced to 12 years in prison

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey

In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

3 hurt in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings in under 10 hours: police

BROOKLYN, New York (PIX11) — Three men were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn in the span of less than 10 hours Sunday, according to authorities. In the most recent incident, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back near Malcolm X Boulevard and Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11:20 p.m., police said. First […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New York Post

NYPD doctor allegedly ‘bullied’ cancer-stricken cop off force: suit

An NYPD officer who survived a stroke and two bouts of breast cancer alleges a department doctor bullied and harassed her — ultimately causing her to quit, court papers show. Destiny McCann, 39, who became an officer in 2009, got her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, suffered a stroke in 2019 and had a second breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, her Brooklyn Supreme Court lawsuit filed Tuesday claims. The Jamaica, Queens, mom of a 15-year-old son says her work problems started when a new NYPD deputy chief surgeon, John Santucci, started overseeing her disability case in 2020, the filing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY
Shore News Network

Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives in the Bronx are investigating an attack against a woman as a possible hate crime. According to police, at around 11:25 am on Friday, an unknown man approached a woman in the area of 120 Hugh Grant Circle and shouted anti-gay slurs. The male suspect then punched the 25-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fled the scene and was last seen entering a northbound 6 train nearby. The victim was treated for minor injuries by medical personnel at the scene. The suspect was described as a male The post Hate crime task force investigating Bronx assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark

A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops

Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said.  That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester DA Rocah Finds “Poor Bookkeeping” But No Criminal Activity at Mt. Vernon Library

STATEMENT BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH ON THE CLOSING OF THE MOUNT VERNON PUBLIC LIBRARY INVESTIGATION. “Amid allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and theft, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into the finances of the Mount Vernon Public Library (“Library”). The purpose of the investigation was to determine if any individual or entity associated with the Library engaged in criminal conduct, and if it was appropriate to bring criminal charges against any individual or entity.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy