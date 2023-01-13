Remembering ‘passionate, strong and loving’ Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley announced that Lisa Marie Presley — daughter of Elvis and Priscilla — died Thursday, Jan. 12, at age 54.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” read the statement, in part.

Lisa Marie Presley had been in Memphis, at Graceland, Sunday, Jan. 8, to commemorate what would’ve been Elvis’ 88th birthday.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. There, Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Lisa Marie Presley’s last tweet was to share a personal essay about dealing with grief written for People magazine, about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

Keough died in 2020 at age 27.

After news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death spread, people around the world offered their condolences.

From actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also attended the Golden Globes:

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson shared their condolences.

(Hanks starred as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis.”)

British musician Billy Idol recalled a special memory with Lisa Marie Presley.

Sean Ono Lennon shared kind words about Lisa Marie Presley. The musician is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Entertainer Tony Orlando and actresses Leah Remini and Mia Farrow were among those paying their respects.