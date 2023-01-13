ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Remembering ‘passionate, strong and loving’ Lisa Marie Presley

By The Daily Memphian Staff
 3 days ago

Priscilla Presley announced that Lisa Marie Presley — daughter of Elvis and Priscilla — died Thursday, Jan. 12, at age 54.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” read the statement, in part.

Lisa Marie Presley had been in Memphis, at Graceland, Sunday, Jan. 8, to commemorate what would’ve been Elvis’ 88th birthday.

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. There, Austin Butler won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Lisa Marie Presley’s last tweet was to share a personal essay about dealing with grief written for People magazine, about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

Keough died in 2020 at age 27.

After news of Lisa Marie Presley’s death spread, people around the world offered their condolences.

From actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who also attended the Golden Globes:

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson shared their condolences.

(Hanks starred as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis.”)

British musician Billy Idol recalled a special memory with Lisa Marie Presley.

Sean Ono Lennon shared kind words about Lisa Marie Presley. The musician is the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Entertainer Tony Orlando and actresses Leah Remini and Mia Farrow were among those paying their respects.

Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland

While the Elvis estate is overseen by a separate company, Lisa Marie Presley had been the sole owner of the mansion and its grounds, inherited after her father’s 1977 death. Related coverage:  Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 Lisa Marie Presley: 10 things you didn’t know ‘Passionate, strong and loving’: Tom Hanks, Billy Idol, Sean Lennon remember Lisa Marie Presley
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean Veloz, Famed Lindy Hop Dancer, Dies at 98

Jean Veloz, the innovative Lindy Hop dancer who dazzled in Swing Fever and other Hollywood musicals of the 1940s, has died. She was 98. Veloz died Sunday at her home in Los Angeles, her friend, agent and manager Rusty Frank told The Hollywood Reporter. Frank produced the 2010 documentary A Tribute to the Groovie Movie, which celebrated Veloz and her contribution to dance.More from The Hollywood ReporterC.J. Harris, Former 'American Idol' Contestant, Dies at 31Hector Ramirez, Cameraman With 20 Primetime Emmys, Dies at 78Brian Tufano, Cinematographer on 'Trainspotting,' 'Billy Elliot,' Dies at 83 “Jean innovated a style of swing dance that was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Memphis, TN
