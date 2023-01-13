Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – UPDATE: Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion. ORIGINAL STORY (1/18 at 3:45 p.m.): Two people suffered unknown injuries following an explosion and fire at a mobile home in the Cortez Circle area of Mandan late Wednesday morning. In a post...
kfgo.com
Names released in Morton County fatal head-on crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol released the names in a head-on crash in Morton County on Saturday where one woman died, and another was injured. Twenty-four-year-old Kennedy Moccasin of Bismarck was driving northbound on Highway 1806, about 20 miles south of Mandan, on Thursday when the car crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.
Bismarck man arrested in Monday morning shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police in Bismarck say they arrested a man after a shooting that happened at a mobile home park. Police arrested Joe Laster-Sims, after they say he allegedly shot a 37-year-old man early Monday morning. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Police say it happened at the Hay Creek mobile […]
KFYR-TV
Woman accused of stealing $58,000 from Mandan man in email fraud case pleads not guilty
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Indiana woman accused of using an email fraud scheme to steal $58,000 from a Mandan man has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Bountouraby Kaba used an email address that was one letter different than a Quality Title employee’s email to get a man to wire transfer her thousands of dollars in what he thought was a property purchase transaction in July 2022. Mandan detectives say they tracked the transfer to Kaba in Indianapolis.
valleynewslive.com
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
A Bismarck Mandan Best Kept Secret Is For Sale
Hankering some delicious homemade comfort food? How about a desire to own a business with an already faithful customer base? A customer base that has kept the owners over the years "in business". After serving Mandan for 77 years, Ohm's Café is for sale. This quaint location has embodied...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
Update On New Gas Station-C Store & Strip Mall In Bismarck
The new gas station and strip mall that will be going in on South Washington is starting to take shape. You may have seen the signs posted by now, "Coming Soon-On the Run". This open field is about a block north of the intersection of South Washington and Burleigh Avenue on the east side of Washington.
BisMan: Did You Know There’s A Bar That Will Serve You Alcohol Until 2 A.M.?
Yes, there's a bar that will serve you until 2AM, but it's not technically in Bismarck. You might not know it, but just north of town, Crossroads Tavern does something other bars in the area can't do. --They serve past 1 AM. Bismarck vs. Burleigh County. If you live in...
Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
