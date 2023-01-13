ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car

TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police

Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police. The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating armed robbery

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police

A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
VERNON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty

BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Carscoops

Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop

Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery

Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
WATERBURY, CT

