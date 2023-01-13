Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Three teens charged after fleeing Trumbull officers, crashing stolen car
TRUMBULL — Trumbull police said they arrested three teenagers last week after the trio allegedly crashed a stolen car while attempting to flee from officers. The pursuit began around 7:30 p.m. Friday when an officer patrolling the parking lot of the Westfield Trumbull mall observed a Kia Optima that had been reported stolen earlier that day in New York City, according to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir.
NBC Connecticut
Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police
Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police. The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three...
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
NBC Connecticut
Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police
A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
New Britain Herald
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage shows suspect steal police cruiser in Bristol
Dr. Steven Zweibel with Hartford HealthCare talks about the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack.
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
Body cam video shows officer shooting suspect who allegedly stole Bristol police cruiser, crashed it into diner
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting in Bristol.
Carscoops
Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop
Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
Eyewitness News
A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Teens Suspected in Armed Robbery
Waterbury police have arrested two teens who are suspected of an armed robbery. Police said the teens, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who are both from Waterbury, are suspected of driving a stolen motor vehicle, firing gunshots, engaging police in a pursuit and possessing a loaded gun Illegally. The vehicle,...
NBC Connecticut
CT Man Hits Police Cruiser While Trying to Steal Snowplow in East Hartford: Police
A man allegedly tried to steal a snowplow and hit a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene in East Hartford. Police said they stopped a truck trying to take a snowplow on Hillside Street on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, the man fled from the parking...
West Hartford police look for help finding SUV possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run
West Hartford police are asking for the public's help finding an SUV believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in December.
Five-Hour Standoff At Marlborough Mobile Home Park Ends With Tear Gas: Police
A police standoff in Marlborough that lasted several hours started with destruction of property and ended in tears – literally. Marlborough Police responded to a report of a man smashing windows and breaking furniture in his trailer at Val's Mobile Home Park around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Sgt. Zachary Attaway told Daily Voice.
Comments / 3