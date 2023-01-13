Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 16th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: A fairly nice day is shaping up for our MLK Day, but it will still be a bit windy this afternoon with sustained winds from the west at 20 to 25 mph. Highs will be mildly cool in the mid 60s for Lubbock, with low 60s near the state line and low 70s in the Rolling Plains. Skies will start out mostly clear but clouds slowly increase later in the day, with partly cloudy skies expected.
everythinglubbock.com
Premiere Cinemas is proud to part of Lubbock Dining For Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas knows how important the community is and they are always willing to give back. One way they are doing this is by being part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at @LBKPremiereImax, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/15/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. 2022 was a banner year for growth in the Hub City. The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance says the best is yet to come in 2023. We get some insight as to why everyone is flocking to Lubbock. We’ll also discuss what we have that the rest of the county can’t seem to find.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock fire crews battle Sunday night trailer fire
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire marshals were investigating a mobile home fire near 19th Street and Alcove Avenue that began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said the fire started in one mobile home, spread to two others and a nearby tree. Two of the...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
everythinglubbock.com
Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows
LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 15-21
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 15th through the 21st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Lubbock restaurant selected to participate in Gov. Abbott’s Inauguration Luncheon
River Smith’s Chicken & Catfish, a Lubbock restaurant, has been selected to participate in Governor Greg Abbott’s Inauguration Taste of Texas Luncheon on January 17, according to a press release from the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).
everythinglubbock.com
Escaped New Mexico inmate identified as burglary suspect, Plainview PD says
PLAINVIEW, Texas— The City of Plainview Police Department said they found a suspect in connection with a string of burglaries from 2022 with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a press release. Plainview PD said DPS matched a DNA sample from the crime scene...
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
‘Too little too late’: Lubbock and Slaton families, NAACP responds to racism resolutions
Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.
everythinglubbock.com
Eggflation: Local restaurants scramble to keep up with soaring egg prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.
everythinglubbock.com
TTUHSC’s Guindon earns international award
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) recently announced that Josee Guindon, DVM, Ph.D., was named a 2023 William A Devane Young Investigator Award honoree by the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS). According to a TTUHSC press release, the international award shines a light on researchers...
Man gets life in prison after traveling to Lubbock from California to stab his boyfriend
LUBBOCK, Texas –Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, of San Diego, California was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the death of Chad Luera, 30, of Hale County, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Duberek was accused of stabbing Luera 93 times on October 31, 2020. Court records said Duberek traveled […]
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims
SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
Former Hale Center ISD teacher indicted after accusations of ‘improper’ relationship with student
A grand jury in Lubbock on Wednesday indicted a former Hale Center ISD teacher, Amy Gilly, 46, on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, according to federal court records.
KCBD
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
Comments / 0