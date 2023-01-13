ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 16th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: A fairly nice day is shaping up for our MLK Day, but it will still be a bit windy this afternoon with sustained winds from the west at 20 to 25 mph. Highs will be mildly cool in the mid 60s for Lubbock, with low 60s near the state line and low 70s in the Rolling Plains. Skies will start out mostly clear but clouds slowly increase later in the day, with partly cloudy skies expected.
Premiere Cinemas is proud to part of Lubbock Dining For Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas— Premiere Cinemas knows how important the community is and they are always willing to give back. One way they are doing this is by being part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at @LBKPremiereImax, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/15/23)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. 2022 was a banner year for growth in the Hub City. The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance says the best is yet to come in 2023. We get some insight as to why everyone is flocking to Lubbock. We’ll also discuss what we have that the rest of the county can’t seem to find.
Lubbock fire crews battle Sunday night trailer fire

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fire marshals were investigating a mobile home fire near 19th Street and Alcove Avenue that began around 5:30 p.m. Sunday night, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue. LFR said the fire started in one mobile home, spread to two others and a nearby tree. Two of the...
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Jan. 15-21

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of January 15th through the 21st. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information,...
Eggflation: Local restaurants scramble to keep up with soaring egg prices

LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.
TTUHSC’s Guindon earns international award

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) recently announced that Josee Guindon, DVM, Ph.D., was named a 2023 William A Devane Young Investigator Award honoree by the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS). According to a TTUHSC press release, the international award shines a light on researchers...
‘Y’all broke my children’: Mother demands accountability from Slaton ISD over racial claims

SLATON, Texas— The mother of a Slaton ISD student demanded the school district be held accountable at a school board meeting on Thursday night. JaQuatta Manahan showed her frustration for Slaton ISD after she said her children were the victims of racial discrimination. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Manahan’s daughter was sent to DAEP for 45 days […]
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
