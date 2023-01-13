Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Bradford Kidnapper Sentenced
A Bradford man has been sentenced for kidnapping his former girlfriend. 29-year-old Caleb Crenshaw was sentenced to 62 months to 124 months plus 3 years of consecutive probation and additional terms for Burglary, Kidnapping and Escape. The charges stemmed from an incident in December of 2021 when Crenshaw broke into...
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested on Carrollton Warrant in Allegany
A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant in Allegany on Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Steven C. Cabisca on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Carrollton Court. Cabisca was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
wesb.com
Ambulance T-Boned in Ellicot NY
Only minor injuries were reported in a crash involving an ambulance near Jamestown. A Chautauqua Country EMS Ambulance was t-boned by an SUV at the intersection of Fairmount and Dunham avenues in the town of Ellicott, New York, just outside of Jamestown. The driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries from the accident, with both drivers being transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. The ambulance was responding to a medical call at the time it was hit, and a preliminary investigation from Town of Ellicott police found the SUV failed to yield for the ambulance despite its lights and sirens being activated.
wesb.com
Obituary: Thomas Allen Drumm (1943-2023)
Thomas Allen Drumm, a pharmacist in Bradford for many years, died of cancer on January 10, 2023, at the Cornerstone Hospice House, in The Villages, Florida, with his family at his side. Mr. Drumm was 79. Mr. Drumm was preceded in death by his parents, Lacoe A and Louise Vicere...
wesb.com
Two Salamanca Residents Arrested
Two Salamanca residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon. At 3:51, Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony grand larceny and arrested 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye on five outstanding bench warrants. Deven and Elise were held for arraignment in city court.
wesb.com
Martin Luther King, Jr., Day
Today is Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, the 40th anniversary of the national holiday in honor of the slain civil rights leader. Government offices are closed today, as are banks and schools. The Post Office is closed and there will be no mail delivery. UPS and FedEx will be delivering...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence
Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
Regional bank announces closures
A regional banking asset is closing down several outlets with a cut in jobs as well. According to the Warren Times Observer, Northwest Bank is closing eight retail offices within their footprint in order to streamline their operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and Indiana. None of the closures will happen in Warren County. Company […]
Man able to escape from house fire in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — According to officers on the scene, a man was trapped inside a house fire in Jamestown on Friday afternoon. He managed to escape by exiting through the home's second-story window. Jamestown's Fire Battalion tells 2 On Your Side that firefighters were called to a home on...
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
wesb.com
Cuba Man Charged in August Assault
A Cuba man was charged with assault with a weapon in Bolivar on Saturday. New York State Police charged 26-year-old Wade D. Wilkinson with assault with intent to cause physical injury. The charge stems from an incident reported on August 11 of last year. He was issued an appearance ticket...
wesb.com
Cattaraugus Teen Charged After Domestic Incident
A young Cattaraugus teenager was arrested after a domestic incident in a Waverly Street home Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged the 14-year-old with criminal mischief and three counts of harassment. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Cattaraugus County Family Court...
Police Seek Information About Firing of Gunshots in Olean
OLEAN, NY — Police are seeking information about reports of gun shots that were fired Friday morning. According to an Olean Police Department Facebook post, police responded to several 911 calls about shots fired on the 300 block of Irving Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Patrol officers did not locate anyone in the area, and no possible victims have come forward. The Olean Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the unit at 7i6-376-5673. Calls can be kept confidential.
Police looking for information on catalytic converter theft
Wellsboro, Pa. — Someone stole a catalytic converter from a man's SUV in Tioga County, and police are now looking for information. State police at Mansfield say they received a report on Jan. 12 that someone removed a catalytic converter from the victim's 2007 Ford Expedition while it was parked on his property on Austin Road in Charleston Township. Police say the theft occurred approximately one to two months ago. The catalytic converter is worth $400. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-662-2151.
wnynewsnow.com
Is This Your Handwriting? Police Seek Author Of Hit And Run Note
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators in Jamestown are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run accident after part of the note they left at the scene appears to be gone in the wind. In a post on social media, the Jamestown Police Department shared...
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
wesb.com
Olean Police Seek Help in Shooting Investigation
Olean police are looking for the public’s help investigating a shooting. Around 2:30 Friday morning Olean Police Officers responded to a call of shots being fired on the 300 Block of Irving Street after several 911 calls from nearby residents. Patrol Officers did not locate anyone in the area upon arrival at this location.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with Arson
A Bradford man is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire at the High Rise. According to a criminal complaint, Bradford City Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the High Rise shortly after 1 AM Thursday for a report of a resident intentionally setting fire to a broken gas line inside their apartment. The maintenance man reportedly put out the fire while officers and firemen were on their way.
