Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla outlasts VW to capture 2022 EV sales crown in Germany
For the first time ever, Tesla sold the most electric vehicles out of every automaker in Germany in 2022. While Tesla, specifically the Tesla Model 3, has long found success in Germany and Europe in general, in 2022, Tesla became the top EV brand in the country, officially beating out long-time rival Volkswagen. A positive start to the new year, which will likely see more rapid growth from the American automaker.
teslarati.com
Tesla, Polestar EVs to be offered to Uber drivers in Europe
Hertz has announced its plans to provide up to 25,000 all-electric vehicles for rental to Uber drivers in European capitals by 2025. The program would offer popular electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3. The rental program is expected to start this month in London, and over 10,000 all-electric vehicles...
teslarati.com
Tesla Roadster 2.0 to be better on “basically every metric” than prototype
It’s been a long time since Tesla unveiled the Roadster 2.0. But despite its long delay, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen recently hinted that the wait for the all-electric supercar will definitely be worth it. While speaking with host Ryan McCaffrey at the Ride the Lightning podcast, Franz...
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck appears to be on track, but it’s missing one big thing
The Cybertruck production has been delayed several times over the past few years, but it appears Tesla is on track to begin production in early 2023, as CEO Elon Musk said last year. But as manufacturing of the pickup nears, there is still one big thing missing: the Cybertruck’s price.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck scratch removal can be a simple DIY process
One of the best things about the Tesla Cybertruck is its stainless steel exoskeleton, which is extremely tough and durable. But while steel is a strong material to begin with, it can still be damaged. This happened during the all-electric pickup truck’s unveiling event, after Tesla Chief Designer Franz von...
teslarati.com
Hertz massively expands Uber EV partnership with 25,000 more vehicles
Hertz has massively expanded the number of EVs available to Uber drivers in Europe to help both organizations achieve their respective climate goals. Hertz and Uber have had a substantial partnership in North America over the past year, which has allowed Uber drivers to rent EVs from Hertz at a discounted weekly rate. Thus far, 50,000 drivers have taken advantage of that program. Now Hertz will be offering European drivers the same deal, introducing 25,000 EVs to European Uber drivers by 2025.
teslarati.com
Tesla exec shares thoughts on Cybertruck rivals: “I think it’s great”
Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen’s recent appearance at the Ride the Lightning podcast provided a number of interesting tidbits about the company’s upcoming vehicles. Unsurprisingly, a huge portion of the hourlong interview was dedicated to Tesla’s upcoming all-electric pickup truck, the Cybertruck, which is expected to start production at Gigafactory Texas this year.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y will likely not get their stalks deleted
Teslas are not like other vehicles on the road. They’re all-electric, they’re very minimalist, and they have tech and features that one would likely expect from a smartphone, not a car. Yet Teslas like the Model 3 and Model Y have breached the mainstream auto market, with the latter likely on track to become the world’s best-selling car in the near future.
teslarati.com
Tesla Roadster delayed as company focuses on ‘mass electrification’
The Tesla Roadster has been pushed to the back burner, according to a recent interview with Tesla head of design, Franz von Holzhausen. The Tesla Roadster has captured the imagination of countless fans since its original announcement, especially as its specifications became more ambitious. According to comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, not only will the vehicle reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in under 2 seconds, but it will also hover. Sadly, fans may be forced to wait even longer than anticipated as the Tesla lead designer has announced that the vehicle has been delayed as the company focuses on other ventures.
teslarati.com
Ford F150 Lightning takes home trophy ahead of production upgrade
The Ford F150 Lightning has been awarded Edmunds’ “Top Rated Electric Truck of 2023” award ahead of a massive production upgrade planned for this year. Considering the continuing fanfare surrounding the Ford F150 Lightning since its launch only a year ago, it should be no surprise that it took Edmunds’ top-rated electric truck award. At the same time, Ford’s gas F150 was also rated the top truck of 2023. And these awards couldn’t come at a better time as Ford hopes to garner new demand as it massively upgrades EV production this year.
teslarati.com
Tesla up 19 spots in 2023 World’s Top 25 Most Valuable Brands rankings
Since Elon Musk’s turbulent takeover of Twitter, sentiments among Tesla supporters and critics suggested that the EV maker’s brand had suffered greatly in the past year. As per the results of Brand Finance’s 2023 World’s Most Valuable Brands rankings, however, such sentiments may not exactly be accurate.
teslarati.com
Ford follows in the steps of Tesla and Mercedes with solar investment
Ford has announced a brand new solar power plant at its Valencia, Spain production location, following similar moves from the likes of Tesla and Mercedes. As automakers have realized the benefits of renewables in reducing the cost of manufacturing, many have invested in massive energy projects alongside their production locations. Tesla has famously implemented solar at each of its production locations, while Mercedes has invested in a massive wind energy project in Germany. Ford has now jumped into the mix with a new solar energy project just outside its production location in Valencia, Spain.
teslarati.com
Tesla ‘Project Highland’ Model 3 spotted on-road testing
A Tesla Model 3 that could potentially be a part of the company’s revamped program codenamed “Project Highland” was spotted testing on roads recently. In late November, it was revealed Tesla was developing a revamped Model 3 under the codename “Project Highland.” Reports indicated that Tesla was looking to revamp several key elements of the mass market sedan, including a simplification of vehicle components, infotainment, and others.
teslarati.com
Shell Recharge massively expands with Volta acquisition
Shell has acquired the EV charging network Volta charge, which could massively expand the Shell Recharge network in the United States. While Shell is well known in the U.S. for its line of gas stations, it is less known for its EV charging network, Shell Recharge. Currently, Shell Recharge is more commonly found in the U.K. and Europe, but with a recent deal, that might be changing. Shell has acquired the U.S.-based charging network Volta Charge to catch the wave of demand for EV charging in North America.
teslarati.com
Tesla China average daily sales increased 76% after price cuts: Merchants Bank
Data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) has suggested that Tesla saw a significant increase in retail sales in China recently. The boost in sales can be attributed to price cuts on the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover that were implemented earlier this month. Tesla saw an increase...
teslarati.com
Tesla Giga Berlin working conditions don’t leave enough time for “leisure, family and recovery:” German Union IG Metall
Prolific German union IG Metall recently criticized Tesla Germany over allegations of excessive working hours. The union also noted that workers are afraid of speaking out at the company’s Brandenburg plant, Gigafactory Berlin. The allegations were shared by the union at its annual news conference. IG Metall has an...
teslarati.com
Tesla garners new addressable market through price cuts, incentives
Tesla’s mass-market Model 3 and Model Y are the company’s two most affordable vehicles. With new price cuts the automaker has introduced, along with several of the models’ trims qualifying for new incentives through the qualification of the Inflation Reduction Act, both the Model 3 and Model Y are reaching new addressable markets.
teslarati.com
Rivian R1S gets experienced by car legend Jay Leno
Rivian’s electric adventure vehicles compete in a niche that they pretty much created. They do not directly compete with the Ford F-150 Lightning and its work-focused features, nor do they compete directly with GM’s hulking Hummer EV. They are adventure vehicles meant for enjoying the outdoors, and they are excellent at what they do.
Comments / 0