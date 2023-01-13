The Tesla Roadster has been pushed to the back burner, according to a recent interview with Tesla head of design, Franz von Holzhausen. The Tesla Roadster has captured the imagination of countless fans since its original announcement, especially as its specifications became more ambitious. According to comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, not only will the vehicle reach 60 miles per hour from a standstill in under 2 seconds, but it will also hover. Sadly, fans may be forced to wait even longer than anticipated as the Tesla lead designer has announced that the vehicle has been delayed as the company focuses on other ventures.

10 HOURS AGO