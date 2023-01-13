Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Cowboys at Buccaneers
Wild Card Weekend wraps up Monday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. Where can we find betting value in this one at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFIre's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, which yardage bets stand out, and his favorite touchdown bets of the night.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt starting for injured Lauri Markkanen (hip) on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vanderbilt will make his 40th start this season after Lauri Markkanen was ruled out with a hip contusion. In a matchup against a Philadelphia unit rated sixth in points allowed in the paint, Vanderbilt's FanDuel salary stands at $5,500.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) available for Dallas Sunday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood will play Sunday in the team's game agianst the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood missed time recently due to a sprained right ankle. However, despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been cleared for active duty to close out the week. With Tim Hardaway Jr. sidelined, Wood will likely slide right into the vacated starting spot.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Georges Niang (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Utah
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (illness) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Niang will suit up versus his former team despite being labeled as questionable with an illness. In 17.2 expected minutes, our models project Niang to produce 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Landry Shamet (hip) starting for Suns Monday; Duane Washington Jr. to play off bench
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (hip) as a starter for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Shamet missed the last three games with a hip injury, but will start against the Grizzlies tonight while Duane Washington Jr. plays off the bench. Shamet has a $5,600 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) ruled out Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic was listed questionable earlier in the day due to left quad soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the holiday weekend. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Miami.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable Monday for Miami
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain, which is why he's missed the last week of games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Martin plays, Haywood Highsmith could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar (leg) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Cancar is dealing with a right lower leg contusion. He was originally listed doubtful before being downgraded to questionable a short while ago. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. Cancar's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Portland.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) out again Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro is dealing with left Achilles soreness. It's why he's missed time recently, and after entering the holiday weekend with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Max Strus to see another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
Comments / 0