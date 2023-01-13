ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Smoke forces closure of Warren gov’t. building

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A building in Warren is closed until Tuesday after it took on some smoke Friday.

The Gibson Building, which houses the offices of income tax, health and community development is closed after an issue with one of the elevator motors.

The building will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 following the Martin Luther King holiday.

