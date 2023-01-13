Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain. While the team originally announced he'd be active on Saturday - with a decision on his ability to take the floor coming later - he has now been listed out on the official injury report. Haywood Highsmith will draw another start on the wing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO