Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) active as backup versus Buffalo
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee, finger) is active for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills. Bridgewater has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Sunday's clash with the Bills. He will operate as a backup with Skylar Thompson starting for the Dolphins. Thompson's...
Update: Caleb Martin (quad) listed out for Miami on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Martin is dealing with a left quadriceps strain. While the team originally announced he'd be active on Saturday - with a decision on his ability to take the floor coming later - he has now been listed out on the official injury report. Haywood Highsmith will draw another start on the wing.
