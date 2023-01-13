Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles.

KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 from agencies including the California National Guard were part of a search Wednesday.

Doan was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel in the Paso Robles area on Monday.

The boy and his mother, Lindsy, were trapped in a vehicle that was overtaken by floodwaters on Jan. 9. Doan’s mother was rescued but the boy was swept away.

