Kern County, CA

Kern County search and rescue volunteers join search for missing 5-year-old swept away by storm waters

By Jose Franco
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue volunteers joined the search for a boy who was swept away earlier this week in floodwaters in Paso Robles.

KCSO said six volunteers with the search and rescue unit joined other agencies in the search for Kyle Doan, 5. A group of about 200 from agencies including the California National Guard were part of a search Wednesday.

Doan was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel in the Paso Robles area on Monday.

Five-year-old told mom ‘be calm’ before being swept away in floodwater

The boy and his mother, Lindsy, were trapped in a vehicle that was overtaken by floodwaters on Jan. 9. Doan’s mother was rescued but the boy was swept away.

CBS San Francisco

Search for little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters on hold

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day, authorities near San Miguel on Sunday said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week was suspended due to weather conditions.The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Lake Isabella man died from shotgun wound: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man found injured in Mid-October died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, was shot Oct. 13 on Fulop Street and died the next day, according to a coroner’s release. Sheriff’s officials have said two people were involved in the […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

More details released in fatal Arvin rollover crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person died and three others were injured after being ejected in a rollover crash Saturday night in Arvin, according to California Highway Patrol. None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts, officers said. The crash happened at about 8:46 p.m. when driver Romieo Narvaez, 22, of Arvin lost control of […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
ARVIN, CA
thesungazette.com

Rain plunges county into state of emergency

TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations

In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources. "Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment,...
KGET

Latest storm could make for poor driving conditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another storm has begun to drop rain in areas of Kern County on Saturday, and it could lead to problems for drivers on local roads. The California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page reported collisions early Saturday and traffic delays. No one was seriously injured. Just before noon, CHP reported two […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Eastbound Westside Parkway lanes to close for construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nighttime closures have been scheduled for most lanes of Eastbound Westside Parkway for this Monday through Wednesday this week. All lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The closure is to allow for the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

