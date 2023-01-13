ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

MLK holiday draws day of service and reflection on his legacy

PITTSBURGH — August 29, 1958, was an important day in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood: the day Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a civil rights gathering at Central Baptist Church. Historian, former civil rights activist and author Ralph Proctor says his meeting with Dr. King helped shape his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures

The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA

There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business

The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Volunteers commemorate MLK Day at Westmoreland Food Bank

DELMONT, Pa. — The boxes the volunteers pack are lifelines for their neighbors. A few dozen people offered their time at Westmoreland Food Bank on Monday. It's the first time the Food Bank has held such an event on the holiday. "Martin Luther King stood for service. Service for...
DELMONT, PA
foodgressing.com

Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Attraction of the Week: Ohiopyle State Park

One of Pennsylvania’s largest and most popular state parks, Ohiopyle, is an easy daytrip from Pittsburgh. If you find yourself tiring of the congestion, crazy traffic and drivers, and urban scene, consider a relaxing drive out to Ohiopyle State Park. The 20,000+ acre natural oasis is one of the most visited state parks in the region with millions of tourists per year. Most notably, the Youghiogheny River Gorge runs through the center of the park and provides some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA

