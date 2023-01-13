Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
WGAL
Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson to perform at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's inaugural celebration
LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for Tuesday's inaugural celebration. The performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy. The event will be hosted at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. "We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our...
wtae.com
Tree of Life, Ebenezer Baptist come together for Unity Weekend in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Showing togetherness on this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day: That's what members of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Tree of Life synagogue congregants did for Unity Weekend. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Rev. Dr. Vincent K. Campbell attended both services. "They pray with us on our Sabbath...
wtae.com
MLK holiday draws day of service and reflection on his legacy
PITTSBURGH — August 29, 1958, was an important day in Pittsburgh's Hill District neighborhood: the day Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a civil rights gathering at Central Baptist Church. Historian, former civil rights activist and author Ralph Proctor says his meeting with Dr. King helped shape his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Popular food pop-up Fet Fisk eyeing restaurant in Bloomfield's former Lombardozzi space
The former Lombardozzi restaurant space in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood could be getting new life as the well-known food pop-up business Fet Fisk is eyeing the space for a bar, restaurant and event space. Fet Fisk has run a pop-up dinner business for the past few years, serving Scandinavian-inspired dinners...
nextpittsburgh.com
New bus schedules would make some riders headed Downtown transfer in Oakland
Construction is set to begin in the summer or fall on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system between Downtown and Oakland, but Pittsburgh Regional Transit is planning to institute some of the routing changes before it is completed, forcing some riders to switch buses in Oakland for commutes Downtown. Amy...
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023 closures
The City of Pittsburgh offices and facilities will be closed today, Jan.16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and refuse collection will be delayed one day. Refuse collection will proceed as follows: residents with a scheduled collection day of Monday will be serviced on Tuesday. Those with a scheduled collection day of Tuesday will be serviced on Wednesday, and so on through Saturday.
Phipps Conservatory show explores orchid and bonsai history, culture
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents an annual show highlighting the beauty and abundance of its orchid and bonsai collections. This year’s show will do that — and more. “Orchid and Bonsai Show: Origin Stories,” opening Saturday in the historic glass house in Pittsburgh’s Oakland section, also will...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
There is nothing as majestic as a city bordered by two rivers, like downtown Pittsburgh, in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. It rests comfortably in conjunction with the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, forming a triangle. Because of its shape, Downtown Pittsburgh is usually called The Golden Triangle. The downtown area has just...
wtae.com
'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness
On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
wtae.com
John Weinstein, longtime Allegheny County treasurer, running for county executive
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County's treasurer is the latest candidate to enter the race for county executive. John Weinstein says his county government experience sets him apart from the rest of the field seeking the seat currently held by Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who is in his third and final term.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business
The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
WCVB
Crochet away the cold: Meet the woman who blitzes neighborhoods with free scarves
PITTSBURGH — Suzanne Volpe calls herself a “scarf bombardier.”. She "bombs" Pittsburgh neighborhoods on cold days with instant warmth and lasting love. Before she can “bomb” a neighborhood with scarves, she has to make them. “It's fun, almost as much fun as putting them out,” she...
wtae.com
Volunteers commemorate MLK Day at Westmoreland Food Bank
DELMONT, Pa. — The boxes the volunteers pack are lifelines for their neighbors. A few dozen people offered their time at Westmoreland Food Bank on Monday. It's the first time the Food Bank has held such an event on the holiday. "Martin Luther King stood for service. Service for...
TV Talk: Filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ debuts 2nd season
PASADENA, Calif. – Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” filmed its second season in Pittsburgh and viewers can see the results when season two begins streaming episodes weekly Sunday. My first impression: Kingstown, Mich., has a lot more bridges in season two than it had in season one,...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Pittsburgh 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
top-ten-travel-list.com
Attraction of the Week: Ohiopyle State Park
One of Pennsylvania’s largest and most popular state parks, Ohiopyle, is an easy daytrip from Pittsburgh. If you find yourself tiring of the congestion, crazy traffic and drivers, and urban scene, consider a relaxing drive out to Ohiopyle State Park. The 20,000+ acre natural oasis is one of the most visited state parks in the region with millions of tourists per year. Most notably, the Youghiogheny River Gorge runs through the center of the park and provides some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the region.
