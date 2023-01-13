The necropsy of a dead humpback whale that washed up at the Jersey Shore is offering a concerned community early clues as to why the marine mammal might have died. The young female, weighing about 12 tons and stretching 32 feet long, was found along the shores of Brigantine, which is next to Atlantic City, on Jan. 12, according to the local non-profit Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

