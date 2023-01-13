Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
KOCO
Investigators confirm how missing Cyril girl, her sister knew caregivers
CYRIL, Okla. — Investigators confirmed how a missing Cyril girl and her sister knew their caregivers. It was a grim, sad update on Monday. State investigators now said their search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has changed from a rescue mission to a recovery effort. One of Athena’s caregivers...
KOCO
Funeral procession held, K9 laid to rest in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A funeral procession was held and a K9 was laid to rest in Oklahoma City. K9 Potter was laid to rest at Rock Knoll Animal Hospital. He served as a military K9 in Afghanistan and in the United States. A memorial will be set up at...
KOCO
Search for Athena Brownfield now considered recovery operation: What we know
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl and the search is considered a recovery operation. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday,...
KOCO
Motorcyclist hit by car, taken to hospital in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Oklahoma City. A person was riding a motorcycle down Southwest 29th Street just before 8 p.m. when he lost control and crashed. The motorcyclist was then hit by an oncoming vehicle.
OCPD Searching For Delivery Driver Porch Pirate
Oklahoma City Police are asking for help finding a food delivery driver who officers said stole a package while dropping off someone's meal. The act was caught on a doorbell camera at a home near Northwest 50th Street and North Walker Avenue earlier in January. Oklahoma City Police said they...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
DOC: Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City correctional center
Officials are searching for an inmate who has walked away from a local correctional center.
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
KOCO
Search for missing 4-year-old in Cyril is now a recovery operation, authorities say
CYRIL, Okla. — The search for a 4-year-old girl in Cyril who went missing last week is now a recovery operation. State investigators said they’re looking for her remains after they spent the weekend searching lakes and the home where she was living. Nearly a week into the...
Donation bucket for beloved Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee stolen
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing donations for an Oklahoma City Golden Corral employee.
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspects In Oklahoma City Burglary Crime Spree
Oklahoma City burglary investigators are asking for the public's help solving a crime spree. Police are working to identify the individuals responsible for recently burglarizing a marijuana grow business. They're also suspected of stealing a couple of cars just days later. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
Police Department Issues Hilarious Warning About Girl Scout Cookie ‘Dealers’
It's Girl Scout Cookie season and I can't even tell you how much I am looking forward to tearing into a box of Samoas. I freaking love those cookies and always order multiple boxes. Samoas have been my favorite cookies since I first tasted them as a kid and then quickly developed an addiction to them.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
