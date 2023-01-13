ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Investigators confirm how missing Cyril girl, her sister knew caregivers

CYRIL, Okla. — Investigators confirmed how a missing Cyril girl and her sister knew their caregivers. It was a grim, sad update on Monday. State investigators now said their search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has changed from a rescue mission to a recovery effort. One of Athena’s caregivers...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Search for Athena Brownfield now considered recovery operation: What we know

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl and the search is considered a recovery operation. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday,...
CYRIL, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Searching For Suspects In Oklahoma City Burglary Crime Spree

Oklahoma City burglary investigators are asking for the public's help solving a crime spree. Police are working to identify the individuals responsible for recently burglarizing a marijuana grow business. They're also suspected of stealing a couple of cars just days later. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
CYRIL, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

