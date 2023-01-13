Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
EDITORIAL: Peletier board resignation, a matter of abdication
Peletier Commissioner Steven Overby’s sudden and precipitous resignation from that town’s board of commissioners, after only a year of service, highlights the impacts of political polarization and inertia delaying important decisions that this relatively new town is facing. In the process he is challenging the town to make...
carolinacoastonline.com
PKS recognized for completion and state certification of wellhead protection plan
PINE KNOLL SHORES — The Town of Pine Knoll Shores was recognized by the N.C. Rural Water Association at the Wednesday, Jan. 11 board of commissioners’ meeting for completion of a wellhead protection plan. The plan was approved by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality in 2022. Mayor...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Pamlico Business Resource Center and BCCC Small Business Center announce new collaboration
Beaufort County Community College Small Business Center (BCCC SBC) and the Pamlico Business Resource Center (PBRC) are collaborating to support their mutual goals of increasing the number of viable small businesses and developing a healthy entrepreneurial community in Beaufort County. This new collaboration will increase the impact of BCCC SBC and PBRC in their efforts to create more businesses, jobs, investment, resilience and an increased tax base in Beaufort County, according to a BCCC press release.
Airport’s terminal expansion now underway in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – An airport in Eastern North Carolina is undergoing a major transition, hoping to bring more business and travelers to the area. Coastal Carolina Regional Airport’s terminal expansion is now underway. By summer 2024, the terminal will be completely different with fresh new upgrades and a brand-new look. “The passenger […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Rules on mass, scale ready: Commission considers replacement structure limits
Now that the Swansboro Historic Preservation Commission and the Swansboro Planning Board have had the chance to review a text amendment that addresses the size and placement of replacement structures in the town’s historic district, the Swansboro Board of Commissioners will have the chance to act. Andrea Correll, town...
Washington moving toward next phase of streetscape project
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two years after celebrating the completion of the project’s first phase, city officials are laying the groundwork for Phase 2 of Washington’s streetscape project. The first phase, which ceremoniously ended in late 2020, was a $3 million-plus revamp of Main Street in downtown Washington. The city upgraded the utility […]
New Bern working to address flooding concerns at Union Point Park
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of New Bern are well aware of Union Point Park’s tendency to flood. The City of New Bern is taking action and addressing flood concerns. They seek to change the infrastructure of the park. “The main changes that are going on right now is we’re upsizing some of the […]
neusenews.com
Royal Farms is coming to Kinston
In November, Royal Farms announced their expansion into North Carolina with plans to open its first location in early 2023. The cities named were New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. The Kinston location is said to be 4206 W Vernon Avenue. Royal Farms, per their press release, is a...
United Way of Onslow County holding shoe drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County doesn’t just help people here in Eastern North Carolina. The organization’s latest effort is by collecting shoes of all sizes and styles through Jan. 30. Raquel Painter, president of the organization, will be visiting the capital of Kenya, Nairobi, and its orphanage soon to deliver […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Ileana Vallecillo, 90; incomplete
Ileana Vallecillo, 90, of Beaufort, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bryan Blake receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award
GLOUCESTER — Gloucester resident Bryan Blake received the Governor’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award at the Marshallberg Volunteer Fire Department Annual Banquet, Saturday, January 14. The award was presented to Blake by Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East. The Order of the Long...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 16, 17 & 18
Theodore Hrywny 90, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Michael Voss, Morehead City. Michael Voo...
carolinacoastonline.com
Ileana Vallecillo, 90; service later
Our beloved mother, Ileana Martinez Vallecillo, passed away at Carteret Health Care Hospital on Monday, January 15, 2023, after battling an acute pulmonary illness, exacerbated by lifelong asthma. She lived a long, beautiful life filled with challenges and triumphs and was loved by many. Born in Cuba on August 11,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hulda Penny, 82; incomplete
Hulda Penny, 82, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Dawn Amen, 61; service later
Dawn Lee Amen, 61, of Newport, died Monday, January 16, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Services for Dawn will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Veterans in suicidal crisis can now receive free care
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a new rule that aims to help the well-being of our service members. The Department of Veteran Affairs is expanding access to emergency mental health services. This effort is all in part in helping our veterans during a mental health crisis, free of charge. “Having that availability to have access […]
carolinacoastonline.com
D.E. Herring, 95; service Jan. 18
D. E. Gene Herring, 95, formerly of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City hosts 30th annual MLK celebration
- The life and message of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was commemorated by approximately 300 people during the annual MLK Celebration in Morehead City. The program began at 11 a.m. Monday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, located next door to Carteret Community College. King was born...
carolinacoastonline.com
Karen Blevins, 61; service later
Karen Blevins, 61, of Newport, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of Karen’s life at a later date. Karen was born on April 30, 1961, in Cherry Point, N.C. to William and Ruth Blevins. She enjoyed practicing her calligraphy skills and painting. Karen specialized in abstracts. Her talent was evident in her artwork. She loved crafting and dabbled in wood burning also. Karen will be treasured as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalized
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals damaged the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial sometime over the weekend. The defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery along with at least one curse word. A media release from Onslow County Government stated that churchgoers at the Tar Landing Baptist […]
