Here’s Our First Look at Disney’s ‘Prom Pact,’ ‘The Crossover,’ & National Geographic’s ‘A Small Light.’

Read full article on original website
Related
Catch Up With The Cast Of "That '70s Show" Before The Reboot Drops On Netflix
This cast have kept themselves very busy. Good for them!
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink
Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
Comments / 0