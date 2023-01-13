Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Related
WYTV.com
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County. According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews are borrowing departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609. According to crews, the fire...
‘No high jinks or monkeyshines’: Lawyer for Warren charter group threatens city
The letter, dated Jan. 13, was sent by attorney Matt Miller-Novak of the Cincinnati based law firm Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer. It was sent to Warren City Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa.
House fire closed parts of major road in Canfield Twp.
Crews were on the scene of a large house fire that closed parts of a major road Monday morning.
WYTV.com
Lisbon’s fire department hears more calls in 2022 than 10-year average
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department covers about 72 square miles between the village and two townships. Last year, its firefighters had more calls than their 10-year average, but Fire Chief Mark Hall says it’s all part of the job. Lisbon’s fire department had 320...
WYTV.com
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — People got the chance to try out 10 local wineries all in one place Saturday afternoon. The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry. Dozens of people were listening to music and — of course — sipping wine. At...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
City moves forward with plan to demolish Warren eyesore
The eyesore known as the old Imperial Skilled Care Center in Warren will be coming down soon.
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
WYTV.com
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was involved in a rollover crash on the North side of Youngstown Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Logan and Saranac avenues around 3 a.m., according to Youngstown police. When police arrived on scene, there was an SUV on its side...
WYTV.com
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.
WYTV.com
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in the borough. Within 18 months, there have been several bank closures in Mercer. In November of 2021, Citizens Bank closed its branch. As of last January 13, Huntington Bank also closed its doors. Then in April, PNC tells First News that its branch in Mercer will join the closures.
New workers to help with strain at Ohio dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
WYTV.com
2 local schools win nationwide NASA student challenge
(WKBN) – Canfield and East Liverpool high schools have won a national NASA contest. Their challenge will be to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. Canfield and East Liverpool were two of 60 schools chosen to be part of...
GreenBiz
A Black-led bikeshare company is charting a new course in Youngstown, Ohio
From protecting the planet to serving the public of entire cities with accessible and affordable transportation options, the missions of bikeshare services across the country and around the world are often broad. They’re intended to serve large swaths of a population, yet people of color, low-income folks and others from marginalized communities are often left out as services bend toward wealthier and whiter neighborhoods and urban centers.
Local Huntington Bank location closes its doors
Huntington Bank will be offering jobs at nearby locations to all impacted employees.
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
WFMJ.com
SUV rolls over on Youngstown's North Side
Traffic investigators from the Youngstown Police Department are gathering evidence from a one vehicle rollover crash on the city's North Side. It happened after 3 a.m. on Martin Luther King Day along Saranac near Logan Avenue. An SUV overturned and struck a fence. At least one person was hospitalized. There's...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WLBT
Large sinkhole in North Jackson creates inconvenience for residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People who live along Douglas Drive in North Jackson walked outside their homes Friday evening only to see a big, unpleasant surprise - a large sinkhole with non-stop water gushing from it. “Everybody is pretty amazed; I mean it’s dramatic,” said Lee Lott who lives near...
Comments / 0