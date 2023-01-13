ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire

ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County. According to Trumbull County dispatch, crews are borrowing departments from Pennsylvania and Ohio for a fire 7800 block of State Route 609. According to crews, the fire...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Lisbon’s fire department hears more calls in 2022 than 10-year average

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department covers about 72 square miles between the village and two townships. Last year, its firefighters had more calls than their 10-year average, but Fire Chief Mark Hall says it’s all part of the job. Lisbon’s fire department had 320...
LISBON, OH
WYTV.com

Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — People got the chance to try out 10 local wineries all in one place Saturday afternoon. The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry. Dozens of people were listening to music and — of course — sipping wine. At...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was involved in a rollover crash on the North side of Youngstown Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Logan and Saranac avenues around 3 a.m., according to Youngstown police. When police arrived on scene, there was an SUV on its side...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show

(WKBN) – In Mercer County, Coryea’s Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show. The family-owned and operated business out of Sharpsville won several awards including Premiere Exhibitor, Best Collective, Blue Ribbon Education Display and Best In Show: Maple Syrup for the second year in a row.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Last remaining banks to close in local borough

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in the borough. Within 18 months, there have been several bank closures in Mercer. In November of 2021, Citizens Bank closed its branch. As of last January 13, Huntington Bank also closed its doors. Then in April, PNC tells First News that its branch in Mercer will join the closures.
MERCER, PA
WYTV.com

2 local schools win nationwide NASA student challenge

(WKBN) – Canfield and East Liverpool high schools have won a national NASA contest. Their challenge will be to design a science or technology experiment that could be tested on a NASA-sponsored high-altitude balloon flight. Canfield and East Liverpool were two of 60 schools chosen to be part of...
CANFIELD, OH
GreenBiz

A Black-led bikeshare company is charting a new course in Youngstown, Ohio

From protecting the planet to serving the public of entire cities with accessible and affordable transportation options, the missions of bikeshare services across the country and around the world are often broad. They’re intended to serve large swaths of a population, yet people of color, low-income folks and others from marginalized communities are often left out as services bend toward wealthier and whiter neighborhoods and urban centers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WFMJ.com

SUV rolls over on Youngstown's North Side

Traffic investigators from the Youngstown Police Department are gathering evidence from a one vehicle rollover crash on the city's North Side. It happened after 3 a.m. on Martin Luther King Day along Saranac near Logan Avenue. An SUV overturned and struck a fence. At least one person was hospitalized. There's...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
WEIRTON, WV

