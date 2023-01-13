Read full article on original website
Mayfield woman jailed on possession charges
A traffic stop in McCracken County late Sunday night landed a Mayfield woman in jail. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Old Mayfield Road for an alleged traffic violation. The sheriff's office said a search uncovered crystal meth, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The driver, 34-year-old Richardann L. Davis, was charged...
Paducah pair facing meth charges
A McCracken County traffic stop landed two Paducah residents behind bars early Monday morning. Deputies stopped the vehicle on Brown Street and performed a search. The sheriff's office said the driver, 37-year-old Ronald L. Hoyle, and passenger, 45-year-old Elizabeth L. Thomason, were both found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other items related to drug paraphernalia.
Herrin, IL man charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint
A Herrin, IL man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence. Keontae Morris was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint.
Suspect taken into custody in Perry County School District 32 case
A juvenile has been taken into custody in connection with threats made against Perry County School District 32. At a Sunday afternoon news conference, Perryville police chief Direk Hunt said breaks in the case came Saturday morning. A Perry County Sheriff’s Office officer, who serves as a school resource officer, received information from a police officer in Herculaneum about a juvenile student who recently transferred to the Perryville district. Separately, a police detective received information from a school resource officer in Fredericktown with information about a suspect. Perryville police contacted the juvenile’s guardians and asked them to bring the juvenile to the police station for questioning. During questioning, the suspect allegedly admitted to making the telephone threats. At which point, the juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.
Police report juvenile taken into custody in connection with telephoned threats to Perryville schools
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Perry County School District No. 32 held its second press briefing Sunday regarding the telephoned threats which forced an evacuation of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School on two occasions this past week. Perryville Police...
Sikeston man arrested on drug related charges
A Sikeston man was arrested for drug related charges Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 18-year-old Kristopher Weaver was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on drugs, misdemeanor person under 21-years-old in possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and released.
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
Search warrant nets Paducah men on drug charges
A search warrant executed on a home in Paducah nets two men on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's detectives searched a home on Northview Drive on Thursday. During the search, they allegedly found crack cocaine and marijuana, plus various items of drug paraphernalia. Two men were arrested including the resident,...
Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Cape police seeking information about shots fired on North St.
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 600 block of North Street in reference to shots fired Friday around noon. Officers located multiple shell casings in the area. At this time, no reports of injuries or property damage have been reported. Witnesses reported observing a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed near the same time. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance if you have any information in reference to this incident.
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
Man wanted in Scott County for assault after 1 hospitalized
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for first degree assault. Bryce Jordan Johnson is wanted for an assault that happened outside Benton, Mo. on January 11 that sent a person to the hospital, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
DeSoto man arrested after Highway 61 crash
A DeSoto man was arrested after a traffic accident on Highway 61 north of Miller Road in Imperial on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Joseph Keitel was exiting the Dollar General parking lot on southbound 61 in a 2007 Buick Lacrosse and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by 74-year-old Linda Chapman of Arnold. Keitel fled the scene and later returned on foot. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries, while Chapman was not injured. Keitel has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash. The accident took place at 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
Man charged after woman’s body found in Illinois home
A man was charged Friday after police found a woman's body at a Freeburg trailer park.
Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat
(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
Two dead in Kennett fire
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
Person of interest identified after threats to Perry County School District 32
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police have identified a person of interest after receiving two phone calls threatening the Perry County School District 32. However, they are not releasing an identity yet. Authorities held a news conference Friday afternoon and announced the caller used VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) to...
