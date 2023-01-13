ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Child labor law violations increase 68% in NY in 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Following recent reports revealing that child labor law violations skyrocketed in 2022, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is ramping up efforts to educate children of their labor rights. According to NYSDOL, labor law violations increased by 68% in 2022, compared with 2021. The...
Reports: Tractor-trailer flips on I-287; Leaves 1 dead, another injured

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash on a New York state interstate highway left one person dead and another injured when a tractor-trailer careened off an elevated on-ramp, police said. The incident occurred along a ramp connecting interstates 287 and 684 at around 10:20 a.m, Wednesday, The New York...
