FanDuel Ohio sign-up bonus unlocks $200 in bonus credits guaranteed
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There is nothing like a guaranteed reward, and that’s what this FanDuel Ohio sign-up bonus is offering new customers in the Buckeye State...
Best, worst states to drive in: Where does New York rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Heavy traffic, deteriorating infrastructure and high vehicle costs make driving in New York a chore, according to a new report. On Monday, WalletHub, an online financial advisory site, released its annual list of Best & Worst States to Drive In, with first place representing the best state to drive in and 50th representing the worst.
This new study names the best and worst states to launch a business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting a successful business is not an easy task. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, about one-fifth of all startups do not survive their first year of operation and nearly half never make it to their fifth anniversary. One of the biggest detractors? Bad location.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $416 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 04-14-33-39-61,...
N.J. will allow consumption lounges for legal weed, but there will be rules. Lots of them.
People 21 and older have been allowed to buy weed from licensed dispensaries in New Jersey since April. But they are not legally permitted to consume it in public like patrons in a bar or restaurant may order and down a cocktail. Cannabis consumers can expect the rules to change...
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who...
Child labor law violations increase 68% in NY in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Following recent reports revealing that child labor law violations skyrocketed in 2022, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is ramping up efforts to educate children of their labor rights. According to NYSDOL, labor law violations increased by 68% in 2022, compared with 2021. The...
Reports: Tractor-trailer flips on I-287; Leaves 1 dead, another injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash on a New York state interstate highway left one person dead and another injured when a tractor-trailer careened off an elevated on-ramp, police said. The incident occurred along a ramp connecting interstates 287 and 684 at around 10:20 a.m, Wednesday, The New York...
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $20 million jackpot? Someone is.
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers because someone in New York won the jackpot, while someone in Massachusetts won $3 million by matching five numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had just reset after someone won the $1.35 billion prize on January 13.
New NY Law: Certain organ donors can now get state money; here’s how
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A living organ donation can be one of the greatest gifts a person can give, but sometimes the cost can be prohibitory. A new New York law hopes to fix that. The Legislature passed the “New York State Living Donor Support Act” in June and...
Here’s how New Yorkers may soon get their tax credits quicker and easier
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing the New York Department of Taxation and Finance shift to digital operations to help more New Yorkers access tax credits and save the agency thousands of dollars. In her “State of the State” plan, Hochul proposes utilizing mobile document uploading and...
Eli Manning, QB whisperer? Giants legend gave Daniel Jones ‘a little pep talk’
Eli Manning knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. So when Daniel Jones reached out for advice before his playoff debut, the two-time Super Bowl champion knew exactly what to say. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning said Monday on the “ManningCast” that...
Human composting legal in New York: Here’s what we know about the next steps
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York became the sixth state to legalize human composting, an alternative to burial or cremation, but procedural hurdles remain before it can be offered as an option at funeral homes. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature on the legislation on the last day of 2022 allowed...
