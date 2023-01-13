Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Another Walmart Shooting Incident ReportedJoel EisenbergAlabama State
Related
Ecotourism center moves closer to construction with bid letting
Bid opening is Feb. 7 with hopes to start work sometime in April. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Work is closer to beginning on a long-planned $9.7 million Restore Act environmental project to be built on land owned by Gulf Shores adjacent to Gulf State Park. “I’m...
WALA-TV FOX10
82nd annual Camellia Show
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Mardi Gras store slammed with buyers as store prepares for the carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year again! We are less than a month away from the first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. Mobilians and other Gulf Coast residents ran to Toomey’s Mardi Gras Headquarters Sunday afternoon–getting everything from MoonPies and beads to kick off the beginning of the carnival season. “I ride […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Spanish Ft. to invest millions on parks and services
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Spanish Fort is about to make a big investment in both city services and parks and recreation. From fire stations to dog parks, the city council has green-lighted a nearly 15-million-dollar investment and some of the work has already started. Spanish Ft....
WALA-TV FOX10
2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
City of Mobile lights Mardi Gras Tree, officially starting the season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile held its annual lighting of the Mardi Gras Tree at Mardi Gras Park Saturday evening. Many of the locals say the cold didn’t stop them from participating in their city’s traditions. “I love Mardi Gras! Especially this year because it’s a little cold,” said one Mobile native. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Perspectives: Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Success
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives, we look at the tribal success of the Poarch Creek Indians. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
WALA-TV FOX10
McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims
MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
WALA-TV FOX10
Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
Krewe De La Dauphine “Travels the World” for 2023 Parade
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Next week the streets will be flooded with people on Dauphin Island for the annual Krewe De La Dauphine Parade–the first large Mardi Gras parade of the season. It’s a tradition that signals the start of the parade season in the Mobile area and a time that brings many people […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pet of the Week: Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
utv44.com
Local clothing brand, Secret Scientist, collaborating with the University of Alabama
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A big win for a local business. Secret Scientist Clothing, a Mobile street-wear clothing store, is teaming up with one of the biggest schools in the nation: The University of Alabama. Just yesterday, the Secret Scientist team signed an official licensing deal with UA, making the company the first ever streetwear brand to collaborate with the school. It's a really big deal! They tell me some people didn't think they'd make it this far, to the naysayers they say keep on watching.
Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Mobile business owner feels like ‘Indiana Jones’ opening new store
In tonight's What's Working, taking a leap to make a career change. A Mobile woman has opened up a new store in the Spring Hill area. It's called Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. It's located on Old Shell Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds attend a meeting to discuss potential development plan on Hillcrest Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a tense but cordial meeting Thursday night as over a hundred residents showed up to give their thoughts on a potential new development project. That development would be just south of Hillcrest Road and Nievus. Signage shows where a zoning change has already been requested.
WALA-TV FOX10
Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mardi Gras lovers brave the cold for annual Mardi Gras tree lighting downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras season has finally returned to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Anticipation is already building ahead of the Port City’s biggest celebration of the year. Crowds braved the chilly weather and came downtown to witness the big tree transition from Christmas to Mardi Gras. For...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
Comments / 0