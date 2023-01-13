MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A big win for a local business. Secret Scientist Clothing, a Mobile street-wear clothing store, is teaming up with one of the biggest schools in the nation: The University of Alabama. Just yesterday, the Secret Scientist team signed an official licensing deal with UA, making the company the first ever streetwear brand to collaborate with the school. It's a really big deal! They tell me some people didn't think they'd make it this far, to the naysayers they say keep on watching.

