ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

82nd annual Camellia Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 82nd annual Camellia Show will be held at the Abba Temple on Hitt Road in Mobile Saturday, January 21,2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Camellia plants will be for sale as well as demonstration on planting camellia’s. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Spanish Ft. to invest millions on parks and services

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Spanish Fort is about to make a big investment in both city services and parks and recreation. From fire stations to dog parks, the city council has green-lighted a nearly 15-million-dollar investment and some of the work has already started. Spanish Ft....
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2023 Mobile Porch Parade registration is open now

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Porch Parade is you! It is neighbors, family, and friends of Mobile, Alabama stepping up to support our local businesses, artists, and non-profits while getting creative and celebrating the Carnival & Mardi Gras season together in a new way. Mobile Porch Parade is organized by...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: Poarch Creek Indians Tribal Success

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives, we look at the tribal success of the Poarch Creek Indians. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

McIntosh VFD disaster relief drive underway for storm victims

MCINTOSH, Ala. (WALA) - The McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department is holding a disaster relief drive for Selma residents affected by Thursday’s devastating tornado. The agency is looking for non-perishable, pre-packaged foods, bottled water and sports drinks. Those who would like to contribute can drop donations off at the following...
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Agape Life Gardens gives away food in Chickasaw

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - Agape Life Gardens gave away free food Saturday to those in need in Chickasaw as part of its Well Grocery Bag Ministry. According to Agape Life Gardens, the heartbeat of their ministry is helping people in addiction and recovery. “This is just one of the tools...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet your newest pet of the week, Wednesday. She is a lab mix and is estimated to be around 9 weeks old. They expect her to grow to be about 40-50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $80, and she will be available for adoption at the Mobile County Animal Shelter on Friday, the 20th.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Local clothing brand, Secret Scientist, collaborating with the University of Alabama

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A big win for a local business. Secret Scientist Clothing, a Mobile street-wear clothing store, is teaming up with one of the biggest schools in the nation: The University of Alabama. Just yesterday, the Secret Scientist team signed an official licensing deal with UA, making the company the first ever streetwear brand to collaborate with the school. It's a really big deal! They tell me some people didn't think they'd make it this far, to the naysayers they say keep on watching.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Mardi Gras parade information for Fat Tuesday

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Good times will be rolling soon and now is the time to register your float for the annual Orange Beach Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade. The City of Orange Beach is pleased to present the 2023 Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. The Gulf Shores Mardi Gras Parade will roll at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Services planned Saturday for Judge Patterson

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson. Visitation will be Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church,1453 Old Shell Rd., from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Patterson suffered a stroke over the Christmas holidays and died this...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some folks scrambling to find eggs amidst national egg shortage

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - If you’ve gone grocery shopping recently, you may have noticed fewer eggs on the shelf. If the eggs are there, they likely cost a lot more than usual. You can thank the ‘avian flu’; a sickness that is wiping out millions of chickens on poultry farms, primarily across the Midwest.
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy