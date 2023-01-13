ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
wtae.com

Shapiro being sworn in with Tree of Life Bible

When Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is sworn in Tuesday, he will have a piece of the Tree of Life Synagogue with him. Shapiro tweeted he'll take the oath of office on a stack of Hebrew Bibles, including one that was at the synagogue the day of the attack. The inaugurations of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023 by the numbers

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14.  “In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

State funds programs for veteran employment

State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ted Rivers

Discover the Best of Pennsylvania at These Must-Attend Festivals

Pennsylvania is home to a diverse range of cultures and communities, and this is reflected in the many festivals that take place throughout the state. From mouth-watering food and wine to captivating music and art, there is something for everyone to experience. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these festivals are sure to provide a memorable and enjoyable experience.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
morgantownmag.com

Valentine’s Day Giveaway 2023

Just in time for Valentine’s Day you can enter to win a $200 gift card courtesy of Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry. Jacqueline’s Fine Jewelry is the area’s trusted family jeweler, providing north central West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania with the finest-quality diamond engagement rings, certified loose diamonds, diamond and gemstone designer jewelry, and luxury watch brands. We source the highest-quality jewelry by the world’s renowned designers. Every piece of jewelry we sell has been hand-selected and verified for expert craftsmanship.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania: Week of Jan. 13

(STACKER) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania may be getting a 'state rock'

Pennsylvania may soon have an official state rock, according to a report from Patch. Republican state Representative Doyle Heffley of Carbon County plans to introduce legislation designating anthracite, also known as hard coal, as the state's official rock. Heffley expressed the value of state symbols in a memo to other representatives, according to the report. Anthracite has played a significant role in Pennsylvania's history. It was a major source of fuel for industry and transportation in the state during the 19th and 20th centuries, and played a key role in the development and growth of many Pennsylvania towns and cities. The coal mining industry was also an important source of employment for many Pennsylvanians. The Keystone state has never had an official rock, but has various state symbols for plants and animals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wintertime visitors to the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Winter weather usually means animals are hard to find. But Mike Stevens says you never know who will drop in for a visit in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. Head to YouTube to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Lackawanna County man tapped to head PSP

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man from Dunmore has been picked to head the Pennsylvania State Police. Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro picked Maj. Christopher Paris to be State Police Commissioner. Paris is a resident of Dunmore in Lackawanna County. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 1999. As he progressed...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy