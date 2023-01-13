Read full article on original website
John Whitney
1d ago
30 year sentence for selling Pharmaceuticals? that doesn't make much sense when you can get them from the corner drugstore.
Detroit News
Marrocco tries to dodge prison in Macomb corruption scandal
Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco should be spared prison for attempted extortion because he is elderly, suffering from health problems and because the pressures of campaign fundraising are ongoing and an integral part of politics, his lawyer said. Marrocco, 74, is scheduled to be...
valleynewslive.com
Two Detroit Men Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracy on the Red Lake Reservation
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, two Detroit men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Reservation, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, in March 2021, Douglas Edward McClendon,...
740thefan.com
2 Detroit men sentenced for drug trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS – Two men from Detroit, Michigan will spend five years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs on the Red Lake Reservation in 2021. Prosecutors said Douglas McClendon, 32, and Christopher Richard, 41, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine on the reservation. They...
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
'I want justice for them'
Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Detroit News
Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell
Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
Detroit Man Sentenced to More than 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Virgil Montell-Denzel Watkins, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Watkins admitted...
Man wanted for robbing two Detroit dollar stores in the span of an hour
Detroit police are searching for a man who they say robbed a pair of dollar stores on the city’s west side Friday night in the span of one hour.
Detroit police: 2 suspects held man at gunpoint as he returned home, got away with several valuables
Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a man as he returned to his home on Cadieux early Friday morning on Detroit’s east side.
740thefan.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
fox2detroit.com
MLK Jr. Day events • 5 charged in Ulta Beauty robbery • Opioid settlement in Michigan
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. gave one of the most famous speeches in U.S. history, declaring "I have a dream" to a massive crowd in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The content of that speech and the significance it carried in...
WNEM
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
Officials say mental health crisis led to death of mom, 2 sons in Pontiac field
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a mother and two of her children died of hypothermia in a Pontiac field near the Lakeside Housing Project.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect shot by officer at Detroit gas station, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are responding to a shooting between an officer and an unknown individual. Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station on Eight Mile. Several squad vehicles and officers were spotted near a Citgo gas station in...
