ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 4

John Whitney
1d ago

30 year sentence for selling Pharmaceuticals? that doesn't make much sense when you can get them from the corner drugstore.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Marrocco tries to dodge prison in Macomb corruption scandal

Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco should be spared prison for attempted extortion because he is elderly, suffering from health problems and because the pressures of campaign fundraising are ongoing and an integral part of politics, his lawyer said. Marrocco, 74, is scheduled to be...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
740thefan.com

2 Detroit men sentenced for drug trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS – Two men from Detroit, Michigan will spend five years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs on the Red Lake Reservation in 2021. Prosecutors said Douglas McClendon, 32, and Christopher Richard, 41, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine on the reservation. They...
DETROIT, MI
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
WARREN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'I want justice for them'

Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Monroe County sheriff: Jail inmate hung himself in cell

Monroe — A 48-year-old Monroe County Jail inmate is dead after hanging himself in his cell Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office — at least the facility's third inmate suicide in the past nine months. Officials said Sunday an internal investigation has been launched after...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shot by officer at Detroit gas station, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are responding to a shooting between an officer and an unknown individual. Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station on Eight Mile. Several squad vehicles and officers were spotted near a Citgo gas station in...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy