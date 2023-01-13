Read full article on original website
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
KFYR-TV
Final Two Charged in Drug Trafficking Ring on Reservations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last of 26 defendants in a massive drug trafficking organization that targeted North Dakota’s reservations have been sentenced for their crimes. Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Their crime ring transported oxycodone from Detroit, Michigan, to tribal communities from 2015 to 2019.
valleynewslive.com
Murder conviction overturned for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office today announced it agreed to vacate Thomas Rhodes’ 1998 conviction for first- and second-degree murder. Mr. Rhodes’ release marks the first person who will be freed from incarceration because of an investigation and case review by the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the Attorney General’s Office.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
krrw.com
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
‘Not sitting this out’: Minnesota Medical Association votes to support decriminalization of illicit drugs
In a move leaders say is focused on a commitment to the health and well-being of their patients, the group representing over 10,000 Minnesota doctors and doctors in training is advocating to decriminalize simple possession of illicit drugs. Members of the Minnesota Medical Association’s board of trustees voted in December...
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bill aims to ban Sanctuary Cities in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bill before the legislature would ben sanctuary cities. A measure passed out of committee last week that would require the state, political subdivisions, and higher education institutions to cooperate with federal employees to verify or report an individual's immigration status. Supporters of the bill say protective...
sayanythingblog.com
Guest Post: Urging legislators to again reject price controls and government intervention on drug prices
This guest post was submitted by Arik Spencer, the president and CEO of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Glynn, the executive director of BioND in Grand Forks. The Greater North Dakota Chamber and the Bioscience Association of North Dakota share a common goal of supporting and...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin meth trafficker sentenced to 5 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau man was sentenced on Thursday after distributing 50 or more grams of meth, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Officials said undercover police purchased “large quantities” of meth from 27-year-old Kou Yang on two occasions while investigating in August of 2021.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
wiproud.com
Former Wisconsin campground owner no-shows court appearance, nationwide bench warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she did not appear in court. According to court records, a bench warrant has been issued for Ann Retzlaff after she didn’t appear in court on January 12. She was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.
froggyweb.com
Details released to help North Dakota cities, counties with cost of snow removal
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota legislature is considering financial help for local governments to help cover snow removal expenses – because of the early heavy snowfall. Republican State Senator Terry Wanzek says local jurisdictions will be asked to look at a five-year average of snow removal costs...
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
The most popular languages to learn in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the most popular resolutions and goals for many people is to learn a new language. Whether it’s for fun, a trip, or to communicate better with friends and family around them, many people aim to develop their speaking skills and branch out. But of all the languages of the […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
kvrr.com
Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo. The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites. The warm weather helped boost both the number of...
North Dakota Residents Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Board Planes - Without a Passport
The North Dakota Dept. of Transportation (NDDOT) says its residents now have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow them to board planes then without having to bring a passport. It also means they can enter secure federal buildings and military facilities then.
19-year-old found guilty of murder
DULTUH, Minn. – Patrick Battees Jr. was found guilty of murder in the second degree on Friday.According to the St. Louis County Attorney's office, the 19-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of Juamada Anderson Jr. in 2021.The St. Louis County Attorney's Office filed a certification petition with the court requesting that Battees be tried in adult court, even though the shooting occurred when he was 17. The certification order was granted in October 2022.Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
