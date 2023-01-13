Last week, Gizmodo reported on a leaked draft of Dungeons and Dragons’ Open Game License (OGL) 1.1, an updated version of the licensing agreement for creating content using D&D’s basic rules, also called the D20 system, regardless of Wizards of the Coast’s involvement. The new OGL heavily restricts the kind of content one can produce based on Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition, colloquially referred to as “D&D 5e,” or just “5e”, and how you can go about profiting off of that content. This leaked draft represents not just a massive shift in policy for Wizards of the Coast, the company that owns Dungeons and Dragons, but in the strategy underpinning the world’s most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG).

6 DAYS AGO