Dungeons and Dragons Is Jeopardizing Its Greatest Strength: Its Ubiquity
Last week, Gizmodo reported on a leaked draft of Dungeons and Dragons’ Open Game License (OGL) 1.1, an updated version of the licensing agreement for creating content using D&D’s basic rules, also called the D20 system, regardless of Wizards of the Coast’s involvement. The new OGL heavily restricts the kind of content one can produce based on Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition, colloquially referred to as “D&D 5e,” or just “5e”, and how you can go about profiting off of that content. This leaked draft represents not just a massive shift in policy for Wizards of the Coast, the company that owns Dungeons and Dragons, but in the strategy underpinning the world’s most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG).
Pathfinder Developer Announces Open Alternative to D&D's New Licensing Scheme
Yesterday, Paizo, the developer behind the popular tabletop roleplaying game, Pathfinder, announced a new licensing agreement for tabletop games designed to replace the industry standard Open Gaming License (OGL) that Wizards of the Coast is in the process of rewriting. The Open RPG Creative License (ORC) will not be owned by Paizo, and will instead be owned by Azora Law, a legal firm with long ties to the tabletop game industry.
What's Behind the Panda Global Heel-Turn
Patrick and Cado welcome Ren back to the land of the living this week as she’s finally destroyed all the Covid in her body. Which is great timing because they both needed someone to explain the recent drama between Nintendo, licensed and unlicensed Smash Bros tournaments, and one particularly over zealous CEO. Then Ren tells us of her time exploding heads with magic abilities in Warhammer 40k: Darktide. After the break, Cado and Ren chat about finishing Signalis, a game that seems destined for Patrick’s “Best 2022 game I played in 2023” slot. Then we revisit the world of Pillars of Eternity, the 2015 game that Ren fell into in the depths of being sick.
