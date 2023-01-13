Read full article on original website
‘Ohana Festival returns to Japanese Cultural Center
The year of the rabbit is bringing lots of ways to celebrate a new beginning that is characterized by hope, peace and success.
Festivities for the entire family in Chinatown
Music, delicious food and performers filling Chinatown as the celebration of Chinese New Year continues.
Chinatown block party shuts down S. Beretania St.
The Lunar New Year is fast approaching. On Jan. 22, we enter the year of the rabbit. With that comes celebrations and road closures.
New City Park rangers to counter unauthorized commercial activity at parks
The City said it is in the process of hiring four park rangers to deter unauthorized commercial activity at City parks, but the department is still trying to determine how much enforcement power these new rangers will have.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender
Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
KHON2
Island Slipper Celebrates National Hat Day
Honolulu (KHON2) – National Hat Day is on Sunday, January 15th and our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating early with a free hat when you spend $150 or more and mention Living808. The offer is valid from Friday, January 13th to Monday January 16th. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. They offer a huge selection of slippers, but also hats and other accessories. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about the weekend deal.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner
As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
Chinatown expecting thousands over the weekend for Lunar New Year
After a sudden cancellation last year due to the omicron variant surge, Chinatown808 President Leonard Kam said Chinatown’s New Year celebration will return to celebrate the year of the rabbit.
Waikiki’s only full-selection grocery store now open
This is the only full-service grocery store in Waikiki and it carries locally grown produce with a variety of meat, seafood, deli and produce, along with a curated selection of wine, beer and spirits, specialty foods, exclusive gifts, flowers and lei.
Chinese New Year’s Celebrations return to Chinatown
After two years of not being able to put this on, the Chinatown Chinese New Year's Celebration finally makes its return.
Great Escapes: Our guide to Honolulu, HI
Get ready for sun all year round, fresh poke, and sand between your toes.
LIST: Best Chinese restaurants near Honolulu
Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots around Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Brief decrease of hazy skies for portions of state
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dry and stable conditions will limit showers through tonight. Light southeastly background winds will become moderate easterly trades on Sunday, increasing shower chances across windward areas. Light winds will return Monday, while a pattern shift late next week could increase clouds and showers into next weekend. Vog from Kilauea will periodically drift […]
Food 2Go — KJ’s Local Grindz
A great food spot in Kaneohe at the Windward City Shopping Center is serving up delicious dishes like furikake and mochiko chicken plates. That's right, it's KJ’s Local Grindz!
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
Hazy skies build back as winds ease off again
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds and relatively dry conditions will continue into the middle of the week. Expect land and seas breezes to take over by Monday afternoon. The smaller islands will likely see an increase in vog emissions starting tonight and continuing through much of the week. Southerly winds along with an uptick in […]
