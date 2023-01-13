ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

bodyshopbusiness.com

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii Purchases Island Fender

Oka’s Collision Centers of Hawaii, a family-owned company with more than 50 years in business, has announced the purchase of Island Fender in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company also owns Oka’s Auto Body in Waipahu, a town in Oahu, Hawaii. “We are very excited to have purchased Island Fender...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Island Slipper Celebrates National Hat Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – National Hat Day is on Sunday, January 15th and our friends at Island Slipper are celebrating early with a free hat when you spend $150 or more and mention Living808. The offer is valid from Friday, January 13th to Monday January 16th. Island Slipper provides a range of products and accessories catered to both women and men. They offer a huge selection of slippers, but also hats and other accessories. Our friend Matt Carpenter, Vice President of Island Slipper joins Living808 to talk about the weekend deal.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for "Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.". One of the world's most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Brief decrease of hazy skies for portions of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Dry and stable conditions will limit showers through tonight. Light southeastly background winds will become moderate easterly trades on Sunday, increasing shower chances across windward areas. Light winds will return Monday, while a pattern shift late next week could increase clouds and showers into next weekend. Vog from Kilauea will periodically drift […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — KJ’s Local Grindz

A great food spot in Kaneohe at the Windward City Shopping Center is serving up delicious dishes like furikake and mochiko chicken plates. That's right, it's KJ's Local Grindz!
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hazy skies build back as winds ease off again

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds and relatively dry conditions will continue into the middle of the week. Expect land and seas breezes to take over by Monday afternoon. The smaller islands will likely see an increase in vog emissions starting tonight and continuing through much of the week. Southerly winds along with an uptick in […]
Honolulu, HI

