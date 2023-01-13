Read full article on original website
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
AM Buffalo visits Big Ditch Brewing Company
Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa visited The Big Ditch Brewing Company and talked with Matt Kahn,co-founder, Big Ditch Brewing Company. Matt Kahn tells us the brewery has been open since 2014 and they started selling beer in Buffalo and Niagara and Erie counties and have expanded to selling beer throughout the state. The Big Ditch Brewing Company has made over 300 different kinds of beer since they opened, and he says they have some of the best-selling beer in the area.
Buffalo School Board recommending new McKinley principal
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With our 'Eye on Education,’ 7 News learned Wednesday that the Buffalo Board of Education is ready to change the principal at McKinley High School. But the leadership change would mean this would be the sixth principal to serve since the late Crystal Boling-Barton left the school, first on administrative leave in 2017, then retiring in 2022.
Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
Growing need for free meals in Springville-Griffith Schools
SPRINGVILLE, NY (WKBW) — It's lunchtime inside the Springville Elementary School with all the smells of a school cafeteria. But students no longer need to worry about paying for their lunch. “Every student has access to this and there's really nothing the families need to do,” explained James Bialasik,...
UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
John Roth named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Buffalo Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Roth has been named Chief Operating Officer of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres. According to the Sabres, Roth worked at Fidelity Investments for the past 24 years as an investor and served as portfolio manager of the Fidelity New Millennium and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund and as co-manager of Fidelity Advisor New Insights Fund.
Cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle and light rain showers this afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wintry mix changes to rain as temperatures get to near 40 degrees this afternoon. WNY will be on a rollercoaster ride this week with temperatures tumbling into the 30s Wednesday with rain and snow showers early in the day. Thursday, temperatures move back into the 40s but comes with precipitation which may start briefly as snow before milder air comes in and changes it to rain. Friday, we watch and feel the temperatures drop again with highs in the 30s with snow showers.
Women in sports – Hilbert College women’s ice hockey team
Mercedes Wilson met up with Cole Klubek, the head women's ice hockey coach for Hilbert College’s women's ice hockey team. Mercedes says we hardly ever talk about women in ice hockey and asked the coach how important is it to highlight this? Coach Klubek says, “One, the game is growing tremendously and two, it is important to remember they are athletes, not just women. So when I look at my team I’m like this is a team of strong hockey players and I think it gets lost in some other sports where it might not be treated the same but I want to make sure my players get the same respect that any other team would.”
