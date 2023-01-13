Mercedes Wilson met up with Cole Klubek, the head women's ice hockey coach for Hilbert College’s women's ice hockey team. Mercedes says we hardly ever talk about women in ice hockey and asked the coach how important is it to highlight this? Coach Klubek says, “One, the game is growing tremendously and two, it is important to remember they are athletes, not just women. So when I look at my team I’m like this is a team of strong hockey players and I think it gets lost in some other sports where it might not be treated the same but I want to make sure my players get the same respect that any other team would.”

HAMBURG, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO