ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 12

bb hankins
2d ago

I’m interested in a follow-up story of the child in Michigan who shot & killed a student at school. His uncle was charged. What has happened since then with the six-year old shooter?

Reply(1)
5
Bruce Walters
2d ago

They failed to find a 9mm semi automatic pistol in a child's backpack? Who performed the search, Mr Magoo?

Reply
8
Eh Whatever
2d ago

Why didn't they search bookbag desk or the actual child? Looks like the mother is going to do the time & id like to say rightfully so but for all I know she had her legal gun locked up & this 6 yr old could've found the code or key without her knowledge..kid was sneaky enough not to have it in his bookbag. Where did he learn all this violence, life or tv?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Newport News: Staff were alerted six-year-old may have had a weapon

A staff member at the Virginia school where a six-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher last week had been alerted before the shooting that the child might have a weapon, an official said. The boy's bag was searched, but no weapon was found, Richneck Elementary school superintendent George Parker told...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.

19-year-old Vanessa Blockett was in her Newport News, Virginia home on 13th Street with her two young sons, 2-week-old David, and 2-year-old Frederick, and her mother, Shirley Blockett when a woman showed up at her front door. The woman identified herself as Marie Kelly, a Department of Social Services (DDS) worker, reports The Charley Project.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
118K+
Followers
23K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy