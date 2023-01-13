Read full article on original website
Related
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Elite Daily
Here’s Why Phoebe Bridgers Fans Think She Left Paul Mescal For Bo Burnham
Phoebe Bridgers has put her fans through an emotional whirlwind at the start of 2023. Just as soon as there was talk of the singer potentially getting engaged to her boyfriend Paul Mescal, the gossip took a dark turn, as fans began to suspect the couple had privately broken up. As if that wasn’t enough drama, new photos of Bridgers looking super buddy-buddy with comedian Bo Burnham have sparked new romance rumors. At this point, the whole internet is wondering if Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are dating, so let’s go over how we got to this point.
Elite Daily
A Zoey 101 Movie Is Happening, But 2 Of The Show’s Stars Won’t Be In It
Grab your pear phone and hop on your Jet X scooter, because it’s almost time to return to Pacific Coast Academy after a decade-and-a-half away. The Zoey 101 cast had been teasing a potential follow-up to their beloved 2005 Nickelodeon series for quite some time, and now it’s official. Zoey 102, a new movie continuing the story of Zoey Brooks, Chase Matthews, and the rest of their PCA friends, will be released on Paramount+. The only question remaining is: ... Are you ready?
Elite Daily
I Tried The Jonas Brothers' BBQ Popcorn — Here’s Where To Buy It
The Jonas Brothers do too are continuing to build their popcorn empire. ICYMI, the “Burnin’ Up” singers released their own brand of popcorn in 2021 called Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, and the “highly classified recipe” quickly became “a Jonas Brothers backstage staple” snack. While the Jonas Brothers popcorn initially only came in one flavor, their new collab with Kelly Clarkson changes that. Here’s where to buy the Jonas Brothers’ BBQ popcorn so you can try it for yourself.
Elite Daily
Meghann Fahy Got So Flustered When She Was Asked If She’s Dating Leo Woodall
The White Lotus fans still have so many questions about Season 2, and the most pressing one doesn’t have anything to do with the show’s plot. Instagram detectives have been convinced for months that Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall hooked up while filming the HBO vacation series, but the two co-stars have kept quiet on the rumors. But Fahy had nowhere to hide during her Jan. 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, when a fan called in to ask her straight-up if she’s dating Woodall.
Comments / 0