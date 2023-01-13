When the Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday night, they will be doing so without Lamar Jackson, as the star quarterback will miss his sixth consecutive game with a knee injury. Instead, Baltimore will have Tyler Huntley back from a knee injury, and rookie Anthony Brown also will be active following his first career start last week. While the Ravens have yet to announce their starter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team plans to use both quarterbacks against Cincinnati.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO