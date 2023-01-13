Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts’ Odds of Landing Certain Top Head Coach Candidate Slipping?. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Playoff Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins inactive list produced possibly the best news they could have wished because it did not include left tackle Terron Armstead. This is huge for the Dolphins because of just how important Armstead is to not only the line but the entire offense in general. Armstead had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with his wide array of injuries (toe/pec/knee/hip).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ravens Likely to Use Two QBs vs. Bengals
When the Ravens play the Bengals on Sunday night, they will be doing so without Lamar Jackson, as the star quarterback will miss his sixth consecutive game with a knee injury. Instead, Baltimore will have Tyler Huntley back from a knee injury, and rookie Anthony Brown also will be active following his first career start last week. While the Ravens have yet to announce their starter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team plans to use both quarterbacks against Cincinnati.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates: NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round
For just the second time ever, it's time for playoff football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The last — and only — home postseason game since this stadium opened in 2016 came five years ago, almost to the day. Everyone remembers what happened. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. 61-yard walk-off touchdown. The Minneapolis Miracle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb
Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense. That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Ejiro Evero Up Next In Houston Texans Coaching Search
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are set to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Evero is scheduled to arrive Monday night for a Tuesday interview with Houston regarding their head coaching vacancy, per a league source. Evero, 42, has interviewed with the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. He's also set...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Interested in Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale
The deeper the New York Giants hang around the postseason, the greater the interest seems to become for their coordinators from teams looking for head coaches. The Indianapolis Colts are the latest team with a head coaching vacancy interested in speaking with Brian Daboll's staff members. The Colts have reportedly requested permission to speak with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who already has drawn interest from Carolina and Houston, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams
Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run, Dak, Run! Secret Weapon to Ignite Cowboys at Bucs?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been bashed relentlessly this week as the reason why his team will not go far in the playoffs ... even ranking ridiculously low on an ESPN playoff quarterback list. Ahead of the crunch clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Christian Morgan, Safety, Baylor Bears
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win. By The Giants Maven News Desk Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
15 Free-Agent ILBs Broncos can Target to Upgrade Defense
It's not unusual to hear Denver Broncos fans pine for a top off-ball linebacker. This refrain can be traced back to opposing tight ends having their way with the Broncos' defense. However, the off-ball linebacker position is not one to commit big money unless you are talking about the truly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Thomas Rush, Linebacker, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Patriots Free Agency Preview: Isaiah Wynn Offensive Line Fate?. By Mike D’Abate Sports Illustrated New England Patriots News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This Team Is ‘Expected’ to Hire Mike LaFleur
Former Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is "expected" to join the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff this offseason, linking up with head coach Sean McVay, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Rams are looking for an offensive coordinator after Liam Coen's departure, heading back to Kentucky after one season...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Receive Permission to Speak with Sean Payton
After months of rumors linking former Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers, the two sides will now have the ability to discuss the head coaching position. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have received permission to speak with Payton about the job. Payton also has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Despite Fumbles, Jones Ranks Among NFL’s All-Time Greats
GREEN BAY, Wis. – To Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, getting rid of running back Aaron Jones because of a couple costly fumbles would be akin to throwing the baby out with the bath water. “Yeah, certainly, we expect to have him back,” Gutekunst said in reference...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks, Geno Smith Have ‘Long Ways To Go’; What’s Next?
The reasons for optimism are many for the Seattle Seahawks. A talented and youthful core, more draft picks, cap space and a coaching staff led by a Super Bowl winner. The Seahawks also saw how far they need to go in Saturday’s 41-23 Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Getting overwhelmed in the second half by their NFC West division rivals can also serve as a blueprint for the Seahawks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia has lost another starting tackle as Warren McClendon joins Broderick Jones in declaring for the NFL Draft. McClendon made the announcement on his social media. Bill Norton, DL (Arizona) Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal) Brett Seither, TE (Portal) Jaheim Singletary, DB (Portal) Rylan Goedge, TE (Portal) Trezmen Marshall, LB (Portal)
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
Comments / 0