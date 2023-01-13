ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridainsider.com

Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets

Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami

Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer accused of pulling gun on ex-boyfriend

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer finds herself on the other side of the law on Tuesday night.Laquandra Luster, 32, is accused of pulling a gun on her ex-boyfriend.According to police, she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend at their home in Northeast Miami-Dade and at one point, Luster armed herself with a semi-automatic gun and pushed it against her ex-boyfriend's head.She was arrested and appeared in bond court on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery. Luster has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2019. She's been suspended from duty with pay.  
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New Jersey man missing in South Florida after telling wife he's "going for drive"

MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a New Jersey man who has been missing since last Sunday.  Leo Moreno, 43, was visiting South Florida with his family to celebrate the new year. On Sunday, January 8, around 1 p.m., Moreno told his wife, Mariel Santos, he wanted to go out for a drive. Santos said he suffers from depression and likes to drive around to clear his mind. Santos told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m. when he told her he was fine. On...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy