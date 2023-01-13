Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
floridainsider.com
Bombshell in Florida real estate could destroy several wallets
Florida Real Estate – Area of Surfside Building Collapse, Surfside, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock — Kristi Blokhin. In response to the fatal collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring emergency reserve funds for condominiums statewide in May of last year.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Florida homeowners forced to clean up ‘boat from Cuba’ that migrants abandoned on their property
A local Florida news station interviewed a husband and wife who said they were forced to pay to have a migrant boat removed from their property, or risk a felony.
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
Florida man bashes woman’s head into windshield for waking up him, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he shoved a woman's head through a windshield when she woke him up while he slept in their vehicle.
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
cw34.com
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
Miami-Dade police officer accused of pulling gun on ex-boyfriend
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer finds herself on the other side of the law on Tuesday night.Laquandra Luster, 32, is accused of pulling a gun on her ex-boyfriend.According to police, she got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend at their home in Northeast Miami-Dade and at one point, Luster armed herself with a semi-automatic gun and pushed it against her ex-boyfriend's head.She was arrested and appeared in bond court on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery. Luster has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2019. She's been suspended from duty with pay.
New Jersey man missing in South Florida after telling wife he's "going for drive"
MIAMI - Hialeah police need your help in locating a New Jersey man who has been missing since last Sunday. Leo Moreno, 43, was visiting South Florida with his family to celebrate the new year. On Sunday, January 8, around 1 p.m., Moreno told his wife, Mariel Santos, he wanted to go out for a drive. Santos said he suffers from depression and likes to drive around to clear his mind. Santos told police she called and texted him numerous times to check up on him, but that he did not respond until 5:45 p.m. when he told her he was fine. On...
WSVN-TV
USPS truck overturns in SW Miami-Dade neighborhood; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Postal Service truck overturned in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Miami-Dade Police and USPS Police units responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Southwest 162nd Avenue and 80th Street, at around 4 p.m., Saturday. It remains unclear how the incident...
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
Click10.com
Man killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade supermarket
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a supermarket. A man was shot at the Giant Market Place in northeast Miami-Dade County at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police found him outside the store located along northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue. The victim was taken...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Florida should be put on your list of places to eat.
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
