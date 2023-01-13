ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair

Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SFGate

Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
COLMA, CA
SFGate

Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass

BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
BELMONT, CA
SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland

BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

One Way Traffic On Diablo Road Due To Storms

DANVILLE (BCN) A section of Diablo Road in Danville has a closed eastbound lane due to roadside erosion, according to an advisory Sunday afternoon. Diablo Road is closed between Fairway Drive and Alameda Diablo. Engineers are assessing storm-related damage to the area so vehicles can only be let in one...
DANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy