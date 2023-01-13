ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders

RICHMOND, VA
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?

TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Upset Vikings, 31-24 in Wild Card Round

The New York Giants continued their surprising season by defeating the NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings, 31-24. It was New York’s first playoff win since their victory in Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants racked up 431 yards of offense, only punted the ball twice, and held Minnesota to 61...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams

Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Wild Card Game Balls In Postgame Locker Room

CINCINNATI — The Bengals outlastedBaltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to win playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the team celebrated accordingly in the postgame locker room. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb

Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense. That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb...
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams Expected to Hire Ex-Jets Coach Mike LaFleur

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have some turnover in their coaching staff this offseason. And now, one of those potential changes has been revealed. According to reports the Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, to an undisclosed role on the staff. “There will...
KENTUCKY STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Colts Interested in Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale

The deeper the New York Giants hang around the postseason, the greater the interest seems to become for their coordinators from teams looking for head coaches. The Indianapolis Colts are the latest team with a head coaching vacancy interested in speaking with Brian Daboll's staff members. The Colts have reportedly requested permission to speak with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who already has drawn interest from Carolina and Houston, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Playoff Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins inactive list produced possibly the best news they could have wished because it did not include left tackle Terron Armstead. This is huge for the Dolphins because of just how important Armstead is to not only the line but the entire offense in general. Armstead had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with his wide array of injuries (toe/pec/knee/hip).
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Run, Dak, Run! Secret Weapon to Ignite Cowboys at Bucs?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been bashed relentlessly this week as the reason why his team will not go far in the playoffs ... even ranking ridiculously low on an ESPN playoff quarterback list. Ahead of the crunch clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday...
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates: NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round

For just the second time ever, it's time for playoff football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The last — and only — home postseason game since this stadium opened in 2016 came five years ago, almost to the day. Everyone remembers what happened. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. 61-yard walk-off touchdown. The Minneapolis Miracle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win

View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch usually doesn't speak much to the media regarding matters about the team, instead preferring to let business partner John Mara be the voice of the ownership group. But Tisch, who along with Mara and the fan...
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal

For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
