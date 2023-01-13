Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Related
NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Reece Udinski, Quarterback, Richmond Spiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Colts’ Odds of Landing Certain Top Head Coach Candidate Slipping?. By Jake Arthur Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Could Effect Texans NFL Draft Plans
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in a great position to take one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. Unfortunately, their draft plans could alter with Stroud not yet declaring.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Win = Brady Final Game?
TAMPA - Could the Dallas Cowboys be the team that pushes Tom Brady out of the NFL … or at least away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. The 45-year-old quarterback is set to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Monday night here in Tampa. He’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Upset Vikings, 31-24 in Wild Card Round
The New York Giants continued their surprising season by defeating the NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings, 31-24. It was New York’s first playoff win since their victory in Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants racked up 431 yards of offense, only punted the ball twice, and held Minnesota to 61...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Adams Says Teammate Crosby Was ‘Snubbed’ of AP All-Pro Teams
Though the Las Vegas Raiders did have three players named to this year's Associated Press All-Pro first team, a fair argument can be made that a fourth should have been selected. Raiders Pro-Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby followed up his 2021-22 campaign with his best season yet. Crosby's teammates, wide...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Wild Card Game Balls In Postgame Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals outlastedBaltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to win playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the team celebrated accordingly in the postgame locker room. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFC South Rival Requests Permission to Interview Al Holcomb
Alongside Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers' interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb's future with the organization is uncertain. Many suspect that if Wilks does get the Panthers' head coaching job, Holcomb would likely stay on staff to run the defense. That said, other opportunities will arise for not only Wilks but Holcomb...
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rams Expected to Hire Ex-Jets Coach Mike LaFleur
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to have some turnover in their coaching staff this offseason. And now, one of those potential changes has been revealed. According to reports the Rams are expected to hire former Jets offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, to an undisclosed role on the staff. “There will...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts Interested in Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale
The deeper the New York Giants hang around the postseason, the greater the interest seems to become for their coordinators from teams looking for head coaches. The Indianapolis Colts are the latest team with a head coaching vacancy interested in speaking with Brian Daboll's staff members. The Colts have reportedly requested permission to speak with offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who already has drawn interest from Carolina and Houston, and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Playoff Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins inactive list produced possibly the best news they could have wished because it did not include left tackle Terron Armstead. This is huge for the Dolphins because of just how important Armstead is to not only the line but the entire offense in general. Armstead had been listed as questionable on the final injury report with his wide array of injuries (toe/pec/knee/hip).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run, Dak, Run! Secret Weapon to Ignite Cowboys at Bucs?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been bashed relentlessly this week as the reason why his team will not go far in the playoffs ... even ranking ridiculously low on an ESPN playoff quarterback list. Ahead of the crunch clash against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates: NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round
For just the second time ever, it's time for playoff football at U.S. Bank Stadium. The last — and only — home postseason game since this stadium opened in 2016 came five years ago, almost to the day. Everyone remembers what happened. Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs. 61-yard walk-off touchdown. The Minneapolis Miracle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch usually doesn't speak much to the media regarding matters about the team, instead preferring to let business partner John Mara be the voice of the ownership group. But Tisch, who along with Mara and the fan...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Comments / 0