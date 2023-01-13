Read full article on original website
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
Elland: Police name man found dead under recovery truck
A man who was found dead under a truck on a road in West Yorkshire has been named by police. The body of John Brown, 54, from Elland was discovered by paramedics under his recovery van on the A629 Calderdale Way, near Halifax, early on Thursday morning. No other vehicles...
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Nurses' strike: New dates as union escalates dispute
Two new nurses' strikes will be held on 6 and 7 February in England and Wales - unless there is movement on pay, the Royal College of Nursing says. The walkouts will be the biggest so far, with more than a third of NHS trusts in England and all but one Welsh health board affected.
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft. Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case...
Met Police 'truly sorry' predatory officer wasn't removed
We're wrapping up our live coverage of David Carrick now, but you can continue to follow our news story here. Today's page was written by Marita Moloney, Gem O'Reilly, Alys Davies, Krystyna Gajda, Jack Burgess, along with Thomas Mackintosh and Helena Wilkinson at Southwark Crown Court. Its was edited by...
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
Mark Cavendish robbery suspect denies plotting raid while at party
A man accused of the armed robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish at his Essex home has denied planning the raid a week before while at a party. Jurors have heard how men broke into the house in Ongar on 27 November 2021 while the 37-year-old was in bed with his wife and three-year-old son.
Portsmouth Labour councillor expelled over Facebook post and arrest
A Labour councillor has been expelled from the party. Portsmouth city councillor Cal Corkery was initially blocked from May's re-election due to a social media post, being arrested at a protest against the prorogation of parliament and his links with campaign group Momentum. He was later banned from the party....
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
Emma Bond: Top officer not moved as punishment, says chief constable
The chief constable has rejected claims a former senior officer was moved from being a district commander in Londonderry as a "punishment". Emma Bond has brought a sex discrimination case against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Simon Byrne told an employment tribunal the decision to move Ms Bond...
Mountain bikes: Llangollen spectator death safety call
A coroner has called for safety improvements at downhill mountain bike races following the death of a spectator at an event in 2014. Judith Garrett, from Prudhoe, Northumberland, was hit by a bike at a race near Llangollen, Denbighshire. She was taken by air ambulance to hospital, but died there...
Kingstanding house explosion inquest told of faulty gas pipe
A great-grandmother died in a huge house explosion believed to have been triggered by a decades-old faulty gas pipe, an inquest has heard. The blast in Birmingham, which the coroner said caused a "Hollywood film-esque level of destruction", killed retired pub landlady Doreen Mace, 79. The owner of the house...
