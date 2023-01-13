ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Kermit Davis says is standing between Ole Miss basketball and its first SEC win

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

OXFORD — Ole Miss men's basketball hasn't won in nearly a month, its last victory coming Dec. 17 over Temple.

It hasn't been for lack of opportunities, as coach Kermit Davis pointed out during his weekly press conference on Friday. Outside of a home loss to North Alabama that he called "embarrassing," the Rebels have held second-half leads against No. 5 Tennessee, No. 22 Auburn and Mississippi State during their five-game losing skid.

What, then, is standing between Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) and finishing one of these games out as Davis' team prepares to host Georgia (12-4, 2-1) on Saturday (Noon, SEC Network)?

"I think the main thing is just consistency," Davis said. "You have seen in those games that we've had pockets of really good play ... We'll go through a two- or three-minute stretch of turnovers that lead directly to baskets, just pockets of two or three minutes that these games get separated. That can happen in our league."

For the Rebels, it has been difficult to avoid that one particular disastrous stretch of the game that turns a win into a loss. Against Tennessee, Ole Miss turned the ball over seven times in the first 12 minutes of the second half. Against Auburn, the Tigers outscored the Rebels by 13 points in the first 10 minutes of the second frame. At Mississippi State, Ole Miss scored only nine points in the final 10 minutes after taking a seven-point lead.

What can the Rebels do to stop those lapses? Where can the consistency come from at this point in the season?

"Practices still really matter," Davis said. "... The physicality of it, just trying to get better and better and better. Our last win was Temple. So, a long time (ago). I think getting the winning taste back in your mouth and try to gain some momentum."

Davis hasn't seen a snowball effect from the losses. The practices are still lively, he feels. There's still a sense of urgency.

"I can only sense that in practice and I haven't sensed that at all," he said. "You come to a practice and you'll see the physicality and guys are together and trying their tails off."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Kermit Davis says is standing between Ole Miss basketball and its first SEC win

