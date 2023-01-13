ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

How my mother helped integrate choirs and achieve Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream | Opinion

By Margaret Campbelle-Holman
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

During segregation, music often informed, strengthened and soothed events of the Civil Rights Movement.  A study, published in the Journal of Public Mental Health in 2012, cites multiple benefits of choral singing, a range of social, psychological and health benefits, increased mental awareness, self-confidence and self-esteem … as well as reducing stress, anxiety and depression.

Music of the movement, or "message music," often provided commentary of the times, carried the story of a culture that was not included and galvanized people inching towards the change that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. catapulted.

As a former Metro Nashville Public Schools music teacher, Mrs. Marjorie H. Campbelle (who died in 2001), knew exactly those things for herself and for her students, teaching them everything from Negro spirituals to folk music and all things in between.

Marjorie H. Campbelle, was a classically trained pianist who had the opportunity to serve as an accompanist for Leontyne Price and others. When she became a teacher, it was for social studies at the historic all-Black Cameron High School, in south Nashville. When the choral teacher moved away, she was asked to step in and lead the chorus. After desegregation, she went on to teach at Stokes and J.T. Moore Middle Schools.

How the Nashville Symphony Adult Chorus was desegregated

Campbelle was an inspiration and catalyst for many ‘hidden in plain sight’ Civil Rights moments.  As the wife of attorney R.B.J. Campbelle, Jr. (one of the many attorneys who represented the Nashville Sit-in students during the Nashville City Court trial in 1960 image 11 of 65 ), she knew that small steps added up to larger milestones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6als_0kDtbCq800

With a quiet but determined resolve, she and her first cousin, Mrs. Ann Dinkins (mother of retired Judge Richard H. Dinkins ) integrated the Nashville Symphony Adult Chorus sometime in the early 50s (unbeknownst to organization officials). Both women were fair skinned and accepted into the chorus after auditioning.

No one ever asked their ethnicity. As the story goes, the women did not hide that they were Negros, but because no one asked, they practiced, performed and lifted their voices … triumphantly. Only after did they quietly tell their families what they had done.

Mrs. Campbelle also took a group of Cameron High choir students to what was a blind audition process for the choral All-State competition (Spring 1966). All of her students, except three, were accepted with high marks and praise.  When the selected students were introduced, the judges were shocked and dismayed. From that point on auditions were no longer "blind" but Cameron had record numbers of students being accepted each time.

My success is as a result of my mother's determination

One of the students who did not make it in 1966, was me.

During the Spring 1967 auditions Cameron and Pearl High entered achieving success. (That time I did make it).

Hidden in plain sight, Mrs. Campbelle integrated the All-State process, too.

It was normal in our family to find ways to bring people together through music, it was also normal for there to be a centering of events, occasions and involvement around music. It also fueled what became my path – to become a music educator.

First teaching in MNPS, I retired to start Choral Arts Link (CAL), a nonprofit focused on choral training and vocal performance. We have served students from public, private, charter and homeschool settings to enhance their music education.

For the past 25 years CAL’s signature program, The MET Singers , has performed with the Nashville Symphony as the Celebration Youth Chorus during its annual Let Freedom Sing concert honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. How fitting.

It's a feat to do anything for 25 years. The icing on the cake? This year, is a full-circle moment for our family, revealing Mom’s resolve and the important work of so many who were "hidden figures" solely focused on chipping away at the rules of a segregated time.

Hearing my mother's music performed is a 'profound' opportunity

In the 1990s (before succumbing to Alzheimer's) Mom completed an arrangement of the Negro Spiritual, "This Little Light of Mine," which was published in one of the United Methodist Church’s hymnal editions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gv5gI_0kDtbCq800

Approximately 70 years after brazenly integrating the Symphony's choir loft and nearly 30 years after being published, her arrangement was selected by this year’s guest conductor for performance by the Nashville Symphony Orchestra with NSO’s Celebration Youth Chorus (comprised of singers from The MET Singers) at Let Freedom Sing on Jan. 16.

I find the same joy and passion in seeing children learn through music – which enhances the education process, and it’s wonderful to experience this profound opportunity to hear my mother’s musical work performed. This is the epitome of what Dr. King wanted for America.

Margaret Campbelle-Holman is the executive director of Choral Arts Link whose signature program The MET Singers, is in its 25 th season. She is also an education and curriculum consultant for the National Museum of African American Music and McGraw-HIll Publishing. She can be reached at mch@choralartslink.org .

