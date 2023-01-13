ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in Nashville

By Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Martin Luther King Day is coming up on Monday, marking the civil rights leader's birthday.

MLK Day became a federal holiday in 1983 after President Ronald Reagan signed it into law, which means places like banks, government agencies and others take the day off to observe it. As Nashville gears up to celebrate with several events over the long holiday weekend, here's a look at what will be open, what will be closed and what services may be affected.

Nashville trash and recycling pickup

Trash and recycling pick up will operate on a one-day delay starting Monday (Jan. 16), according to Metro Water Services spokesperson Sonia Allman.

That means if your trash or recycling are usually picked up on Monday, it will delay until Tuesday. Crews will catch up with Friday pickups on Saturday (Jan. 21) before normal schedules resume.

Related: Nashville's curbside recycling program moves to every other week pickup

WeGo Public Transit

On Monday, WeGo will operate buses and Access vans on a Saturday schedule in observance of MLK Day. Regional commuter buses and the WeGo Star will not be running that day.

Administrative offices for WeGo will also be closed. However, WeGo's customer care call center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with the information window at WeGo's central station at 400 Charlotte Avenue.

More details on bus service information can be found on the Saturday information listed in the route schedules at wegotransit.com . Customers can also check tools like Google Transit or the Transit App.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKSWj_0kDtbBxP00

Stores and malls

Malls around Nashville will be open for normal hours on Monday. Large retailers, like grocery and clothing stores, are also open on MLK Day.

US Postal Service

All post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered in observance of MLK Day. Normal hours and service will resume Tuesday.

MLK Day 2023: How Nashville will celebrate

Banks

Banks will be closed on MLK Day.

Schools

All Metro Nashville Public Schools will be out on MLK Day. Administrative offices will also be closed. The same is true for Williamson County Schools and Wilson County Schools.

Deep dive: How did Martin Luther King Jr. Day become a federal holiday?

Government offices and services

Most state and city government offices will be closed on MLK Day. Keep in mind that also includes Drivers Services Centers, which include driver's license and registration services.

However, locations for essential services like the Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department and Davidson County Sheriff's office will operate normally.

Libraries

All Nashville Public Library branches will be closed Monday.

Other businesses and restaurants

It's best to check ahead of time if you plan to visit other businesses or a restaurant Monday. Some may opt to close or limit hours.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in Nashville

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

New MLK, Jr. March Route: HUGE SUCCESS!

(MURFREESBORO) The temperature was 56-degrees when the MLK March stepped onto East Main Street from Central Magnet School. Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown's decision for a new route was evidently popular, because it almost tripled the turnout. One of the highlights of the event was at the Patterson Community Center when...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Register Today for the 42nd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture

On Friday, February 10, 2023, join Tennessee State University’s College of Liberal Arts and the Metropolitan Historical Commission for the 42nd Annual Nashville Conference on African American History and Culture (NCAAHC), a dynamic celebration of the contributions of African Americans to Nashville and Tennessee history. For over forty years, this award-winning conference has brought together historians, students, educators, community leaders, and others interested in African American history and culture.
NASHVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Clarksville makes web list of hottest real estate ZIP codes

Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by a national home-buying website. The digital real estate company Opendoor ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top of its annual list, based on housing affordability and for quality of life. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues. The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began. Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnxp.org

Get to know Nashville’s new nonprofit, Ownership is the New Black

Last year, Derek Minor, Mimi McCarley and some likeminded colleagues started Ownership is the New Black right here in Nashville. Their nonprofit takes on the racial wealth gap nationwide and their experience in the music business — Minor as a veteran rapper with his own, independent label, Reflection Music Group, and McCarley as a songwriter, publisher and co-founder of Nashville Is Not Just Country Music. OITNB puts musicians at the center of its multifaceted mission, which we’ve broken into five key elements.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities

NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating shooting in Madison neighborhood

One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy