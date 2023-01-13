Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in Nashville

Martin Luther King Day is coming up on Monday, marking the civil rights leader's birthday.

MLK Day became a federal holiday in 1983 after President Ronald Reagan signed it into law, which means places like banks, government agencies and others take the day off to observe it. As Nashville gears up to celebrate with several events over the long holiday weekend, here's a look at what will be open, what will be closed and what services may be affected.

Nashville trash and recycling pickup

Trash and recycling pick up will operate on a one-day delay starting Monday (Jan. 16), according to Metro Water Services spokesperson Sonia Allman.

That means if your trash or recycling are usually picked up on Monday, it will delay until Tuesday. Crews will catch up with Friday pickups on Saturday (Jan. 21) before normal schedules resume.

WeGo Public Transit

On Monday, WeGo will operate buses and Access vans on a Saturday schedule in observance of MLK Day. Regional commuter buses and the WeGo Star will not be running that day.

Administrative offices for WeGo will also be closed. However, WeGo's customer care call center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with the information window at WeGo's central station at 400 Charlotte Avenue.

More details on bus service information can be found on the Saturday information listed in the route schedules at wegotransit.com . Customers can also check tools like Google Transit or the Transit App.

Stores and malls

Malls around Nashville will be open for normal hours on Monday. Large retailers, like grocery and clothing stores, are also open on MLK Day.

US Postal Service

All post offices will be closed and mail will not be delivered in observance of MLK Day. Normal hours and service will resume Tuesday.

Banks

Banks will be closed on MLK Day.

Schools

All Metro Nashville Public Schools will be out on MLK Day. Administrative offices will also be closed. The same is true for Williamson County Schools and Wilson County Schools.

Government offices and services

Most state and city government offices will be closed on MLK Day. Keep in mind that also includes Drivers Services Centers, which include driver's license and registration services.

However, locations for essential services like the Metro Nashville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department and Davidson County Sheriff's office will operate normally.

Libraries

All Nashville Public Library branches will be closed Monday.

Other businesses and restaurants

It's best to check ahead of time if you plan to visit other businesses or a restaurant Monday. Some may opt to close or limit hours.

