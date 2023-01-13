ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville mayor weighs in on Vanderbilt, Humana contract dispute, urges negotiation

By Frank Gluck, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vh1Io_0kDtbA4g00
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center has threatened to drop Humana as a Medicare Advantage provider unless it increases payments for services
  • Mayor John Cooper is urging both sides to continue negotiations so that Metro employees aren't affected

Mayor John Cooper is urging Vanderbilt University and the Medicare Advantage insurance provider, Humana, to settle a contract dispute that could affect plans carried by Metro employees over the age of 65.

At issue is Vanderbilt University Medical Center's declared decision to stop offering Medicare Advantage plans through Humana and Wellcare of Tennessee, effective April 1. The hospital is citing inadequate payments for medical services and has already begun notifying patients of its decision, said Vanderbilt spokesman Craig Boerner.

Such notices of contract termination are not uncommon in negotiations between hospitals and insurers before parties eventually come to terms.

Cooper's letter, dated Jan. 10, urged both sides to continue negotiations. Should negotiations fail, Cooper suggested that both parties allow for Metro government Medicare Advantage beneficiaries to continue to receive Vanderbilt services as an out-of-network provider.

"A decision to terminate participation in the plan could pose sudden, drastic, and potentially harmful consequences for our valued pensioners and dependents," Cooper wrote. " Moreover, termination could pose significant consequences for beneficiaries through Davidson County who are age 65 and over and rely upon Humana Medicare Advantage for their healthcare services."

Vanderbilt has created a website for Medicare Advantage patients affected by the changes (VUMCMedicareAdvantage.com) and a dedicated phone line for those who want to speak to someone: 855-429-2989.

The university released a statement explaining its reasoning:

"The change is necessary because health systems like VUMC need to be paid fairly for services they provide and continue to contend with higher costs for personnel, supplies, equipment, and medications necessary to provide high-quality care," the statement read. "These factors, among others, have caused unprecedented cost increases. To ensure our mission, we must take this step."

Humana spokesman Jim Turner said Vanderbilt is seeking a 20% increase in payments for all treatments.

"Humana would like to retain VUMC as an in-network provider, and we hope to reach a new agreement with VUMC prior to April 1, 2023," Turner said in an emailed statement to The Tennessean. "But asking Humana and our Medicare Advantage members to start paying 20 percent more for all VUMC services is not acceptable."

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FrankGluck.

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest political news, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience, and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Developer Makes $17M Nashville Deal

Dallas firm StreetLights Residential is entering the Nashville market through a land investment downtown. The developer spent $17 million on 0.71 acres of land at 210 10th Avenue N with ambitions to turn what is currently an electric substation into hundreds of apartments, according to the Nashville Business Journal. StreetLights...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Clarksville makes web list of hottest real estate ZIP codes

Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by a national home-buying website. The digital real estate company Opendoor ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top of its annual list, based on housing affordability and for quality of life. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in transfer portal announces new destination

The Tennessee Vols lost true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson to the transfer portal on Friday and the former four-star recruit already has a new home. Jackson announced on Sunday afternoon that he’s transferring to Indiana. Jackson was set to compete this spring with redshirt senior Joe Milton and five-star...
NASHVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Three Middle TN cities among hottest ZIP codes of 2022: report

(NEXSTAR) — It’s no surprise that affordability remained a top concern among prospective homebuyers as mortgage rates spiked in 2022, but you still might may have a tough time guessing last year’s “hottest” ZIP codes, according to one study. Chelsea Goyer, national head of brokerage...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile

The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
NASHVILLE, TN
Zack Love

First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With Updates

This story was updated at 2:12 p.m. on 14 January 2023. Every facet of my experience using Frontier Airlines for the first time was terrible. I would not recommend this airline to anyone. It may appear to be a budget airline, but by the end, you spend more and end up with many more pain points that using a larger carrier. This is an account of my horrible experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rep. Sparks Plans to Again Propose a Gun Safe Sales Tax Exemption

(Rutherford County, TN) Guns left unattended in vehicles continue to be a contributing factor to increased crime in Tennessee. To help combat criminals access to guns, State Representative Mike Sparks from Smyrna says he will sponsor his gun safe bill again this year in the 113th General Assembly. Over the...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy