$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Dallas Zoo 'Thrilled' to Find Clouded Leopard, Nova, Hours After She Went Missing
A clouded leopard named Nova was said to be missing after she was not in her habitat when zookeepers arrived at Dallas Zoo on Friday morning Nova is home! The Dallas Zoo announced via social media on Friday that Nova, a 4-year-old clouded leopard is back home after she went missing earlier that morning. In a tweet alongside a photo that appeared to show Nova lounging in a tree, the Dallas Zoo announced, "We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo...
Clouded leopard escapes at Dallas Zoo: A "serious situation"
A clouded leopard has escaped her habitat at the Dallas Zoo, officials said Friday, calling the incident a "serious situation." The animal named Nova weighs between 20 and 25 pounds, CBS DFW reported. The Dallas Police Department said it is helping zoo officials find the animal while the zoo remains closed as a search for the animal was launched. "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue — that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," officials said in a statement. "One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the...
Staff discover hole cut in monkey habitat at Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday. Visitors were welcomed back to the Dallas Zoo after Nova the clouded leopard escaped her exhibit on Friday. She was eventually found at around 4:45 p.m., staff said, when an overly vocal "rogue squirrel" tipped them off. "We tried to think like a cat yesterday afternoon and we predicted she would climb a tree stay close to home territory, stay close to her sister, and...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
A Texas Toddler Is Breaking A World Record... Before He Even Turns 3
A 2-year-old is on pace to be the youngest North American to visit all seven continents.
Woman's Body Found Eaten by Her Pet Dogs After Dying at Home
Worried neighbors called the police after a bad smell emanated from the home of the 67-year-old Alzheimer's sufferer, who lived alone with several animals.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Texas Family Finds Missing Southwest Luggage In The Most Serendipitous Way
Here's how a family from New Braunfels found their missing luggage after their flights were canceled.
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
No one would adopt this puppy abandoned at CA airport. Then a pilot gave him a home
Polaris the puppy was abandoned at the San Francisco airport earlier this fall, so airline staff cared for him.
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Family dog hailed as a 'hero' after protecting two young missing girls who got lost in the Louisiana woods for 4 HOURS
A dog in Louisiana has gone from being an ordinary pet to being hailed as a local hero after protecting two missing girls for hours after they got lost in the woods near their home. The Bourg family's golden retriever, Artemis, happened to be accompanying Abigail, 7, and her four-year-old...
Strange Creature That Looks Like a Werewolf Leaves Amarillo, Texas Guessing
Is there a cryptid living in Texas?
Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage
“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
Bring Back Birdie: Alabama woman in frantic search for beloved dog
Lindsay Cochran did not think anything bad would happen when she parked her car at The Summit on Thursday, kept it locked and running while she ran inside a store to pick up an online order. Inside the car was Birdie, a 2-year-old Cavapoo who is inseparable to Cochran and...
Disturbing video shows zookeeper mauled by brown bear
Distressing footage captures the moment a zookeeper was mauled to death by a brown bear in Uzbekistan — after he forgot to close a security gate. The employee, identified only by the initials A.G., entered the enclosure at a zoo in Andijan earlier this month to feed the bear, when he neglected to secure a gate separating him and the beast. Hair-raising video taken from a nearby security camera shows the worker turning around and spotting the dangerous animal coming up behind him. The zookeeper then quickly tries to scurry out the exit, but the bear pounces on him, the footage shows. The...
13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County
The Houston Humane Society said some of the dogs were underweight, suffering from injuries, and pregnant. These are the adorable dogs that will be placed for adoption.
Leopard escapes habitat at Dallas Zoo, police helping search
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A leopard has escaped its habitat at the Dallas Zoo. The Dallas Police Department is helping zoo officials find the animal. Meantime, the zoo remains closed and on Code Blue status. Calling the cloud leopard "non-dangerous" in a tweet, the zoo said that as of this morning, it was unaccounted for. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding."The clouded leopard's habitat is located in the Zoo North area of the zoo not far from the Children's Zoo....
