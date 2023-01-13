Read full article on original website
League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date
Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
Best Explorer Decks MTG Arena
MTG Arena's Explorer format has a variety of strong decks. The best include Mono-Blue Spirits, Selesnya Angels, and more.
Dead Space Remake Preorders Get Additional Free Game
Players who preorder the upcoming Dead Space remake will get an additional game for free.
How to Evolve Swirlix in Pokemon GO
Swirlix can be evolved in Pokémon GO by feeding it 25 berries of any kind, then giving it 50 candies.
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn
Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date
The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
IceManIsaac Claims Rifle Loadout is Better Than RPK Meta in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 player IceManIsaac has identified a rifle loadout that's better than the current meta RPK. Rifles are the go-to weapon on Al Mazrah, and the RPK specifically dominates the pick rate more than most other guns. Thanks to a large magazine, devastating power and its effectiveness at long range, it's no surprise that it's the top choice.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"
Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
Is Persona 4 Golden on Xbox Game Pass?
Persona 4 Golden is finally being released on modern consoles, but will it be available on Xbox Game Pass?
When is Valorant Map Lotus Getting Added to Competitive?
The new Valorant map Lotus will be released on Jan. 10. Lotus will likely be disallowed from competitive until a couple weeks after its release.
Is Fortnite Getting Family Guy Skins?
Could Family Guy be the next Fortnite crossover on the table? Here's what you need to know. Epic Games could be gearing up to add the next bizarre cartoon crossover to Fortnite. Outside of a few anime collaborations (Naruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia), the most popular Fortnite cartoon crossover we've seen so far has been Rick & Morty.
Xbox Direct Showcase Coming This Month
A new report claims Xbox are set to hold a Developer Direct later this month, featuring new information on the brand's upcoming games.
Apex Legends to Get Call of Duty Style LTM, According to Leaks
More details have surfaced of an upcoming Call of Duty-style "hardcore" mode coming to Apex Legends. LTMs are usually an exciting addition to Apex Legends, giving players new ways to shake things up in the battle royale. Leakers claim to have found evidence that a new one is on the way, with a "hardcore" style akin to that of Call of Duty.
Stardew Valley Gets New Mobile Update: 1.5 Patch Notes Listed
Developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has given details on an upcoming patch for the mobile version of Stardew Valley.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Disabled: Infinite Bounce Glitch Removed
Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
How to Watch Xbox Direct January Showcase
Xbox are reportedly planning a Developer Direct for later this month. Here's how to watch it.
Valorant Patch 6.0: Omen Smokes Nerfed
Valorant Patch 6.0 nerfed Omen's Dark Cover and eliminated his advantage over other controllers.
Lost Ark Witcher Event Start Date
Lost Ark is gearing up for its Wild Witcher crossover event. Here's when the festivities are set to begin.
Warzone 2 PC Audio Trick "Feels Like Cheating"
Warzone player Metaphor has revealed a simple PC audio trick that allows players to pinpoint enemy locations. Listening out for your enemy isn't an underhanded practice. You could always hear the footsteps of your opponent when they're nearby, and it's been a standard across plenty of online multiplayer shooters. Audio cues received from movement, looting and more are key to staying at the top of your game.
