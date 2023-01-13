ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

League of Legends Aurelion Sol Rework: Abilities, Release Date

Aurelion Sol is receiving a rework in League of Legends Patch 13.3 changing how the Star Forger will operate on Summoner's Rift. There are so many champions in League of Legends, which makes it near impossible to ensure that all of them are playable in the meta. If a champion is struggling to see play for a large period of time, then Riot Games usually reworks their abilities to make them more viable. Some examples from the past are Mordekaiser, Irelia and Udyr.
DBLTAP

Best Explorer Decks MTG Arena

MTG Arena's Explorer format has a variety of strong decks. The best include Mono-Blue Spirits, Selesnya Angels, and more.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Lunar New Years Legendary Twitch Drops: All Items, How to Earn

Blizzard has revealed that players can nab a number of Lunar New Year Twitch drops in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 Season 2 has had plenty to offer players since its launch on Dec. 6. From the Traveling Monk Legendary Ramattra Skin to the new Battle for Olympus LTM, there's been plenty to get stuck into. And Blizzard is showing no signs of slowing down.
DBLTAP

Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 End Date

The new Valorant Episode 6 Act 1 end date is not specified, but should be sometime in early March. Usually, the first act ends within a couple months of the initial release.
DBLTAP

IceManIsaac Claims Rifle Loadout is Better Than RPK Meta in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 player IceManIsaac has identified a rifle loadout that's better than the current meta RPK. Rifles are the go-to weapon on Al Mazrah, and the RPK specifically dominates the pick rate more than most other guns. Thanks to a large magazine, devastating power and its effectiveness at long range, it's no surprise that it's the top choice.
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Fans Slam Medusa Widowmaker Skin as "Pay-to-Lose"

Overwatch 2 players have taken issue with Widowmaker's new Medusa skin, calling it "pay-to-lose." The Battle for Olympus event in Overwatch 2 is set to end on Jan. 19, and so far players have been taking in everything the event has to offer. Heroes enter into a free-for-all deathmatch, with the hero with the highest number of kills at the end being declared the champion and getting a statue of themselves placed in Illios Ruins.
DBLTAP

Is Fortnite Getting Family Guy Skins?

Could Family Guy be the next Fortnite crossover on the table? Here's what you need to know. Epic Games could be gearing up to add the next bizarre cartoon crossover to Fortnite. Outside of a few anime collaborations (Naruto, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia), the most popular Fortnite cartoon crossover we've seen so far has been Rick & Morty.
DBLTAP

Apex Legends to Get Call of Duty Style LTM, According to Leaks

More details have surfaced of an upcoming Call of Duty-style "hardcore" mode coming to Apex Legends. LTMs are usually an exciting addition to Apex Legends, giving players new ways to shake things up in the battle royale. Leakers claim to have found evidence that a new one is on the way, with a "hardcore" style akin to that of Call of Duty.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation

League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
DBLTAP

Fortnite Shockwave Hammer Disabled: Infinite Bounce Glitch Removed

Fortnite's polarizing Shockwave Hammer has been temporarily disabled, owing to a a certain glitch allowing players to bounce indefinitely. The Shockwave Hammer, added in Chapter 4, has been a popular, if meddlesome, addition to Fortnite. Dealing huge damage to anyone caught in the blast, players could use the weapon to thrust into the ground dealing damage to nearby opponents and also travel via bounces.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 PC Audio Trick "Feels Like Cheating"

Warzone player Metaphor has revealed a simple PC audio trick that allows players to pinpoint enemy locations. Listening out for your enemy isn't an underhanded practice. You could always hear the footsteps of your opponent when they're nearby, and it's been a standard across plenty of online multiplayer shooters. Audio cues received from movement, looting and more are key to staying at the top of your game.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy